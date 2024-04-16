"That back is healthy for sure"; "Alex Bowman formula drift when": NASCAR fans react to HMS driver's latest drifting video

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman is another Hendrick Motorsports driver looking to plot his return to victory lane this season. Similar to Chase Elliott's situation after the latter's snowboarding incident last year, Bowman has been on the path to recovery and maximum performance in the highest echelon of the sport after a back injury.

The 30-year-old Tucson, Arizona native has been on a string of good results during the 2024 Cup Series season. After coming P2 during the famed season opener at Daytona International Speedway this season, Bowman has logged three top-10 finishes this year.

The #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was recently seen playing around in what seemed to be one of his personal cars on X (formerly Twitter). Known to be an avid car enthusiast, Alex Bowman was seen driving the Chevrolet Corvette in what seemed like a parking lot.

This sparked a multitude of reactions from his NASCAR fans. Here are the best ones:

"Yea that back is healthy for sure"

"alex bowman formula drift when"

"You’ve come a long way from your stanced cars lol" added another fan

"Do you still have your GTR?" asked another

"I see you practicing your burnouts. your turn to win is next" said one fan

"That is just so bad a**... man it sounds freaking amazing" exclaimed one fan

Where did Alex Bowman finish during the NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway?

Alex Bowman's latest outing at Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday did not stem the kind of results the #48 driver and crew expected. The 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 saw Bowman retire from the 400-mile-long event after getting involved in a crash on the track.

The 30-year-old driver elaborated on the incident in a post-race interview with Frontstretch and said:

"We should've been in the top 10. Racing those guys really hard, I was in a really bad spot to have a guy crash and have to climb on the brake pedal. The #22 (Joey Logano) saw it before I did. I had to climb on the brake pedal harder than I wanted to and it just spun out as soon as I did."

It remains to be seen how Bowman fares during this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. The 2024 GEICO 500 goes live on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

