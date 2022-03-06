"That was crazy" - Kyle Larson talks about view from behind Kyle Busch during crash

NASCAR reigning champion Kyle Larson has displayed stunning performances this season. He almost collected his second pole of the season before Christopher Bell, driver of the Toyota No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing, edged him out.

However, Kyle Busch didn't make it to the qualifying race after his car crashed on the final lap of practice. Kyle Larson was right behind him to see how the incident went down. Larson said:

“I was behind Kyle (Busch) when he crashed and that was crazy. It turned around backward fast. I don’t know if the wind had anything to do with that, something broke, he hit a seam or what. It was wild.”

On Twitter, one fan stated how Kyle Busch ended his day early after the car crashed. He stated that:

"Kyle Busch went for a spin about six minutes into the session and wadded up his No. 18 Toyota's left-rear. Looked like he had a tire going down. Could be a backup car. His day's done early for sure."

Aaron Bearden @aaronbearden93 Kyle Busch went for a spin about six minutes into the session and wadded up his No. 18 Toyota's left-rear. Looked like he had a tire going down.



Could be a backup car. His day's done early for sure. Kyle Busch went for a spin about six minutes into the session and wadded up his No. 18 Toyota's left-rear. Looked like he had a tire going down. Could be a backup car. His day's done early for sure.

FOX Sports was not left out on the update of the crash of No. 18 Kyle Busch's car. They updated that it was taken to the garage.

Kyle Larson was the fastest driver during practice and averaged a lap speed of 182.352 miles per hour in Group B in qualifying. After earning the 2nd pole, the Wise Power 400 winner will be starting the Pennzoil 400 outside row one.

Chances for Kyle Larson to win the Pennzoil 400 2022 season

Like the two previous races where he was regarded as the favorite, he holds the best odds at +500. Last weekend, he won the Wise Power 400 in Fontana with odds of +400 despite losing the pole.

Driving a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson will be defending his 2021 Pennzoil 400. Since it is unusual for a driver to win the same race twice in a row, Larson will have to keep his wits about him.

During the last year’s Pennzoil 400, Kyle Larson took control of the race in the third stage and led in 103 laps on the 1.5 mile oval track. He managed to hold off Brad Keselowski during the final lap, dropping the checkered flag by 3.156 seconds.

The 2021 Pennzoil 400 was his first win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, though he had recorded nine best finishes in the previous season. The win was among the ten victories he pulled in 2021, before carrying the championship.

He took the win from Joey Logano, who had won twice in a row. Currently, No. 5 stands at 17 career wins, and he will be hunting for his 18th career win.

Edited by Adam Dickson