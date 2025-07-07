“That motherfu**er”: Joey Logano blasts Ross Chastain over deliberate wreck in Chicago

Joey Logano didn't mince words after getting spun out by Ross Chastain during Sunday's (July 6) Grant Park 160 on the Chicago Street Course. The #22 driver took to his team radio and went on an expletive-laced rant.

In a chaotic late-race restart, Chastain went sideways after getting clipped by Kyle Larson on turn 1. Logano managed to dodge the mess and squeezed by, but not for long. By turn 2, Chastain agrressively drove into the back of Logano, triggering a spin that also collected Ricky Stenhouse Jr. up ahead.

Logano immediately went off on his team radio and said (via X/Jordan Bianchi),

"Ross (Chastain) better get the f***ing information right before he goes and wrecks somebody. And there's f***ing six cars behind me wrecking into me, and then he destroys me from four back. That motherf***er."

Here's a clip of the incident shared by NASCAR on X.

Logano later said that Chastain admitted that it was a deliberate incident.

Joey Logano bounced back to finish one spot behind Chastain at 11th, but Stenhouse wasn't so lucky. The Hyak Motorsports driver had to settle for a DNF at 31st. The result caused a drop in the driver's standings for Logano, placing him at 12th with 471 points.

'He should get fined': Joey Logano sounds off on Ross Chastain

Joey Logano accused Ross Chastain of wrecking 'on purpose' and called for fines to be levied on him. This wasn't the first time the two had a run-in, as Chastain previously sent AJ Allmendinger wide into Logano at the Circuit of The Americas back in March. Yet another clash occured four weeks later at Martinsville Speedway, when Logano called out Chastain for 'driving like a jacka**'.

After the race ended at Chicago, the Team Penske driver confronted Chastain and was spotted having a heated exchange. Here's a clip of the feud shared by NASCAR reporter Dalton Hopkins.

Joey Logano spoke to the media lateer and revealed a key admission from his conversation with Chastain.

“He (Ross Chastain) admitted he wrecked me on purpose. He admitted it... which means he should get fined if he admittedly wrecks someone on purpose. That's not okay,” he said (via CBS Sports).

"Typical Ross. He just sees red and does dumb stuff. That's all. That's twice this year on road courses at the end of these things that I've been cost by Ross," he added.

The reigning Cup Series champion hasn't had a good run off late. After his top-5 finish at Nashville, Logano has seemingly fallen back compared to his competition. He bounced back to start from pole during last week's Atlanta race, but got collected in the mid-race wreck triggered by Denny Hamlin, resulting in his second DNF of the season. Notably, he'd led 51 laps before getting taken out prematurely.

