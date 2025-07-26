"That one cut me deep": Ryan Blaney seeks Indy redemption after past heartbreak as he aims to kiss the bricks for Roger Penske

Ryan Blaney still hasn't seen how the 2024 Brickyard 400 ended. The Team Penske star has studied every lap of last year's Brickyard 400 — except the final restart.

The one that cost him what could have been a crown jewel win. The one that still stings. A year later, as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval, Blaney isn’t shy about why he skipped that clip.

"I watched it. I didn't watch the last restart. Everything up to there, I watched it like I normally watch every race before we go back - but the last restart - I turned it off... That one cut me deep," Blaney said via Racer.

“It’s nice to come back. We have this place circled on our calendar every year because we know what it means to him [Roger Penske] and all of Team Penske. It’ll be nice to hopefully make it up," he added.

Ryan Blaney had every reason to believe 2024 was his Brickyard breakthrough. In the closing laps of regulation, he sat behind teammate Brad Keselowski when a late caution brought chaos to the forefront. On the restart, Keselowski ran out of fuel and ducked to the pit road. That single moment reset everything.

Kyle Larson (5) and Ryan Blaney (12) at the NASCAR Cup Series race, Brickyard 400. Source: Imagn

As lanes had already been selected, Blaney chose the outside to avoid getting trapped behind Keselowski. But the rules meant Kyle Larson, who was behind Keselowski on the inside, inherited the preferred front-row lane. Larson made the most of it, jumping Blaney into Turn 1 and dictating the final two overtime restarts.

Blaney gave chase, even led briefly into Turn 2, but dirty air and track position proved too much. Tyler Reddick slid by, and Larson never looked back. Blaney, after running top five in both stages, had to settle for third, 0.8 seconds off the win.

For a driver who hardly gets animated, Ryan Blaney's post-race frustration last year was raw and visible. That third-place finish a year ago was his best performance at the Brickyard.

Ryan Blaney begins deep in the field as Team Penske look to reclaim Indy glory

Pit crew for NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney before the Toyota / Save Mart 360. Source: Imagn

The 2025 Brickyard 400 comes with familiar weight for Ryan Blaney. He's still searching for his first Indianapolis win and wants it badly for a team owner who reveres this place like no other, referencing Roger Penske, who purchased the famed speedway in 2019.

Blaney's record here reflects the complexity of the challenge. In his seven starts, the No. 12 driver has just two top-10 finishes and holds a 17.7 average finish, with three DNFs.

Joey Logano (22), Austin Cindric (2), and Ryan Blaney (12) during the 2023 Ambetter Health 400. Source: Getty

This year, the starting point is even tougher. Blaney will roll off from 24th on Sunday, in the No. 12 Menards/Delta Ford Mustang Dark Horse. He'll have to fight his way forward as the field takes the green flag at 2 p.m. ET. His Team Penske teammates - Austin Cindric starts 10th and Joey Logano lines up 15th. All three are aiming for form as the playoff push reaches its final five races.

Team Penske last tasted Brickyard victory in 2018 and need another signature run at their owner's track to galvanize the organization.

