"That was really frightening": NASCAR Insider comments on Connor Zilisch's victory lane slip 

Following his win at Watkins Glen, Connor Zilisch suffered an unfortunate injury. The JR Motorsports driver was climbing out of his racecar in the victory lane to soak in the glory of his sixth win of the season. However, before he could stand on the roof, he slipped and fell on the ground.

This incident left many shocked initially as it was later revealed that Zilisch had suffered a broken collarbone from the fall.

Speaking about this on the Teardown podcast, Jeff Gluck expressed his thoughts on the incident. He claimed that not only was what happened to Connor Zilisch not funny but he was left scared when he witnessed what happened.

"Just so glad that he's relatively okay. I mean, a broken collarbone sucks and you don't know how long he's going to be out, but man, I mean, when you're just watching that whole thing... Maybe people are going to be like make jokes about it at some point. I don't think it's going to be funny at all... I'm like dude this was really serious," Gluck described. [52:45]

"That was really frightening. I felt sick over that for a little bit. I was just like, dude, this is awful," he added. [56:00]

He further applauded the way Adam Alexander and the CW crew handled Connor Zilisch falling unexpectedly.

Gluck claimed that for Zilisch it could be considered 'the most embarassing moment of your life' category of things. But then again, the co-host said that if he was the #88 driver, his emotion would be more on the lines of feeling lucky considering it could've been 'a lot worse' than what happened.

And either way, Gluck believed if that is going to be the most embarassing moment of Zilisch's life, then he'll be alright.

Connor Zilisch opens up on his mindset following his injury at Watkins Glen

Following his injury on Saturday (Aug 9), Connor Zilisch was ruled out of the Cup race on Sunday, which his Trackhouse teammate Shane Van Gisbergen eventually ended up winning. However, his lack of participation in the race didn't stop him from not being a part of it.

Zilisch showed up to the track with a sling on his arm and opened up on his thoughts about his injury and his mindset with the whole thing with NBC's Dustin Long.

"Yeah, I've definitely I've called myself a dummy more than once already, and yeah, if it was any worse I probably wouldn't be joking, but, I take these things very light-hearted. It's a very serious matter, but, I just try and stay positive through it all," Zilisch said.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see how soon Connor Zilisch recovers and makes a comeback from this injury as the season reaches the playoff phase.

