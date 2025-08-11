"I've called myself a dummy more than once": Connor Zilisch maintains a 'light-hearted' attitude amid his serious injury at Watkins Glen victory lane

Connor Zilisch’s celebration after a dominant NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Watkins Glen took an unexpected turn that cost him a shot in Sunday’s Cup Series race. The 19-year-old led most of Saturday’s Mission 200, but his post-race celebrations in the Victory Lane ended with a slip and a broken collarbone.A day later, he was trackside in a sling, reflecting on the incident with NBC’s Dustin Long.&quot;Yeah, I've definitely I've called myself a dummy more than once already, and yeah, if it was any worse I probably wouldn't be joking, but, I take these things very light-hearted. It's a very serious matter, but, I just try and stay positive through it all,&quot; Zilisch said.Connor Zilisch climbed out of his JR Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet to celebrate when his foot slipped on the wet door panel and got stuck. He fell to the ground, where safety crews immediately treated him and carried him to the track's care center. He was later transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.Doctors confirmed the collarbone break, ending his weekend and forcing Trackhouse Racing to withdraw its No. 87 Chevrolet from the Go Bowling at The Glen Cup race.NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch falls after winning the Mission 200. Source: ImagnSunday's Cup event could have been one of Zilisch’s final part-time starts this year, with the playoffs less than three weeks away. But instead of racing, he was watching from the paddock.&quot;I can't do anything about it at this at this point, except focus on my recovery moving forward. It helps to have people who are willing to joke with me, and I'm definitely not afraid of the jokes. I'm grateful that, like I said, it wasn't any worse and I can move on from this and here walking around today,&quot; Zilisch added.For Zilisch, who recently turned 19, it's an attitude that shows his youth. His dad also posted an update on social media Saturday night, thanking safety personnel for their quick response and support.When will Connor Zilisch return to racing?NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch after winning the Mission 200 at The Glen. Source: ImagnSaturday's Mission 200 victory was Connor Zilisch's sixth Xfinity Series win of his rookie season, breaking a tie with teammate Justin Allgaier atop the points standings. He led 60 of 82 laps and held off JR Motorsports stablemate Shane van Gisbergen in a late-race battle before the post-race celebration mishap.Zilisch made an appearance during Sunday's Cup Series broadcast and spoke about when he will return to racing.&quot;We're still working with all the doctors to figure out what's going to be the next steps. But I've got a little motivation from Shane, my teammate. He had a plate put in and raced the weekend after, so I don't know if I'll be that quick, but hopefully my young bones will heal fast and I'll be able to get back in it as soon as possible,&quot; Zilisch said. (0:55 onwards)SVG, who went on to win Sunday's Cup race at Watkins Glen, offered his own perspective on racing through a collarbone injury. He recalled his 2021 mountain biking crash that required a plate, screws, and a ligament to repair the damage.&quot;I raced, I had a weekend off and then I raced the next week. So, pretty much what he is gonna go through. Once the plate's in there, it's stronger than the bone was… My biggest problem was the belts... I could really feel the plate through my skin and it was a horrible feeling. But yeah, I raced the next week and did pretty well. With some good doctors and some good drugs, he'll get through the race fine,&quot; van Gisbergen said via Steven Taranto.Connor Zilisch's next scheduled Xfinity start is the Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. ET. That gives him 10 more days to recover, with the final call on his readiness still to come.