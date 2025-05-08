"That's some A+ troll": Dale Earnhardt Jr. comments on Joey Logano's Atlanta Braves hat amid Chipper Jones feud

Dale Earnhardt Jr. commented on Joey Logano donning an Atlanta Braves hat in Texas victory lane. The Team Penske driver won Sunday's race at Texas, days after he was called out by Chipper Jones.

Ad

The Baseball Hall of Famer had criticized Joey Logano for his comments on Austin Cindric at Talladega. After that, Logano reacted to Jones' post, claiming that he was surprised by it.

However, a week later, as Joey Logano took to the victory lane in Texas, he was pictured wearing an Atlanta Braves hat, a team Chipper Jones is synonymous with.

This was a subject that interested Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast. The NASCAR Hall of Famer mentioned Jones' comments on Logano, where the Baseball legend congratulated the 3x Cup champion for his 'masterful win.' Jones also claimed that hard-charging wins and 'gracious' results are what NASCAR fans expect from the #22 driver.

Ad

Trending

"I did see a picture, I don't believe it's AI or photoshopped of Logano in Victory Lane with the Atlanta Braves hat on. So, did Joey take an Atlanta Braves hat to the racetrack or borrow one off a fan's head? What was the situation? We got to know. Joey's coming on. Did your as* decide, all right, I'm taking an Atlanta Braves hat with me until I win and I'm gonna take a picture with it? That's some A+ troll," Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed.

Ad

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hoped Joey Logano, who was scheduled to come on his show, would say that as soon as 'that s**t went down,' he put his Braves hat in the bag.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. confronts Joey Logano about his Atlanta Braves hat

When Joey Logano made his appearance on the Dale Jr. Download, he was asked by Dale Earnhardt Jr. about the deal with the Atlanta Braves hat. Junior wondered if Logano himself got hold of a Braves hat and took it to the racetrack in the scenario of him potentially winning.

Ad

Logano denied that notion as he shared what really happened:

"It was an idea in victory lane. I was there, I was like, 'Oh man, we should get a picture with a Braves hat on and just send it to Chipper.... There was somebody who works for NASCAR had the hat on that day and I said, 'Let me borrow that thing real quick.'"

Ad

Ad

Joey Logano further told Dale Earnhardt Jr. that he was confused about dealing with the whole situation, especially with his busy schedule. He revealed he woke up early in the morning and realized that he should know 'how to handle this.'

After that, Logano saw Jones' post on X where he applauded the Team Penske driver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.