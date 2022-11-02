"That's the damnedest thing I've ever seen"- NASCAR drivers react to Ross Chastain's controversial Martinsville move

Ross Chastain’s video-game move was one of the most incredible last lap moves in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series and one of the most astonishing highlights ever seen in the sport.

Chastain made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR playoffs after pulling off a seemingly impossible move at the recently concluded Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

The #1 Chevrolet driver who is known for his aggressive style of driving since the start of the 2022 season, sent his car on a ride on the outside wall at full speed and jumped several drivers, including Denny Hamlin, to seal the final Championship 4 spot by just one point.

NASCAR drivers on track were left surprised and impressed when Chastain pulled off a heroic move in front of them. NASCAR’s official Twitter handle shared a video in which team communication revealed that many drivers were left speechless by Ross Chastain’s video-game move.

Here are the reactions of the drivers from that video:

Joey Logano, the driver of #22 Ford said:

"Holy s—. You see that? Laughs. Oh my God."

Chase Briscoe, the driver of #14 Ford said:

"That was literally the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life. That was incredible."

Bubba Wallace Jr., the driver of #45 Toyota:

"Wow."

Erik Jones, the driver of #43 Chevrolet said:

"The f— was the 1 doing? He actually passed people doing that? Holy s—."

Denny Hamlin, the driver of #11 Chevrolet said:

"I guess we just lost on that? I did all I could do, Chris."

Drivers who will race for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

After the conclusion of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the playoff grid went down from eight to four drivers. One driver will be crowned as the winner of the 2022 Cup Series season this Sunday (November 6) at Phoenix Raceway.

After securing the win at Martinsville Speedway, Christopher Bell escaped elimination for the second time this season and transferred to Championship 4 for the first time in his career.

Take a look at the drivers who made it to the Championship 4:

Joey Logano (#22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang for Team Penske) Christopher Bell (#20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing) Ross Chastain (#1 MOOSE Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing) Chase Elliott (#9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports)

The NASCAR Cup Series will end its 2022 season at Phoenix Raceway on November 6, 2022. The action will go live at 3:00 pm EST on NBC and MRN.

