NASCAR 2022: Christopher Bell sets Championship 4 table with Xfinity 500 win at Martinsville Speedway

Driving the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell won the ninth playoff race of the 2022 NASCAR season at Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. The 27-year-old secured his third win of the season after beating pole-sitter Kyle Larson in the closing laps of the 263-mile-long race.

The victory locked Bell’s place in the finale of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, giving him a shot at the Cup Series title for the first time in his career. It was the second time this season that he took the checkered flag in a must-win situation and made himself into the next round of the playoffs. He won the elimination race in Round of 12 at Charlotte ROVAL to prevent elimination from the 2022 playoffs.

NASCAR @NASCAR



CHRISTOPHER BELL WILL RACE FOR THE TITLE! Look at that emotion!CHRISTOPHER BELL WILL RACE FOR THE TITLE! #NASCARPlayoffs Look at that emotion! CHRISTOPHER BELL WILL RACE FOR THE TITLE! #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/uazRRLT6CT

Christopher Bell emerged victorious when he used his fresh tires to pass race leader Chase Briscoe with four laps to go, making the pass on another driver in a must-win situation and pulling away in a repeat of his Bank of America Roval 400 heroics. He dominated the second half of the race and gave himself an opportunity to win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.

In a turn of events at Martinsville Speedway, Bell crossed the finish line 0.869 seconds ahead of Larson to grab the checkered flag.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



Here are Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain's moves to advance to the championship. The final five laps were WILD!Here are Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain's moves to advance to the championship. #NASCARPlayoffs The final five laps were WILD!Here are Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain's moves to advance to the championship. #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/3s5NgvirxR

The win marked the fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory for the #20 driver, making him the fifth driver to win at least three races this season.

Xfinity 500 saw eight lead changes among five different drivers. The venue hosted its 74th annual Cup race and the new Next Gen cars for the second time this season. The 0.526-mile-long track did not witness any caution flags.

Christopher Bell talks about his NASCAR Xfinity 500 win

Sunday’s win was amazing for Christopher Bell and his #22 Joe Gibbs Racing team as they advanced to the Championship 4 to win their first Cup title. With the win, Bell gained 51 points and moved into the final four in the latest release of the Cup Series points table.

Speaking about his victory during a post-race interview, Bell said:

“Mom and dad, we did it — wow. I can’t believe it, man. To come here in Martinsville, this place has always been so tough on me. Just pre-race looking up, seeing all the fans, this place is packed… I don’t even know what to say. The reason why this car won today is because it was the best car on the race track. (Crew chief) Adam Stevens… this entire 20 group, they just never give up. When our back is against the wall, looks like it’s over, they show up and give me the fastest car out here.”

Catch Christopher Bell next for the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 06, 2022.

