“That’s a very dangerous spot”: Joey Logano calls out NASCAR after a delayed caution involving Toni Breidinger in Truck Series

2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently called out NASCAR for not bringing out the yellow flag when the on-track situation with Toni Breidinger took place at Charlotte. While commenting during a live broadcast of the race, Logano said that it was a “dangerous spot” for the rest of the field, and the yellow flag shouldn't be delayed.During the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the Charlotte Roval, Toni Breidinger was at the center of a late-race incident when her truck experienced a sudden mechanical failure and stopped in Turn 5. This unexpected failure led to a caution at a crucial moment in the playoff battle, which had a significant impact on the race result and the championship standings. The caution orders signalled a field shuffle and interrupted a close fight between her Tricon Garage teammates, Brent Crews and Corey Heim, for first place, which was another element in the event's drama.The caution caused by Breidinger's stationary truck was considered a costly moment for the championship, as it changed track position and affected drivers' strategies in the final laps. While Crews and Heim were engaged in a fierce competition, the yellow flag altered the scenario, allowing Heim to take over and secure the win later on. Joey Logano called out NASCAR for not understanding the dangerous spot where Breidinger stopped. While on air, Logano said:&quot;It has to. That's in a very dangerous spot. How they have not thrown a caution at this point is beyond me.&quot;On the other hand, Joey Logano himself has had a wavering run of form in the Cup Series playoffs. Now he will be entering the Cup Series race at Charlotte Roval, treading a razor-thin wire of only 13 points above the elimination line. However, he continues to be one of the most seasoned drivers with a total of 37 wins in the Cup and three championship titles, and should not be written off as a title contender before the final race at Phoenix.Joey Logano frustrated with NASCAR and Ross Chastain over Chicago contactJoey Logano also expressed frustration over how NASCAR handled a contact incident with Ross Chastain during the Chicago race, feeling upset about the lack of appropriate penalty or disciplinary action. Logano believed the move by Chastain was aggressive and unfair, negatively impacting his race and playoff position. On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano expressed:&quot;It obviously was intentional. He admitted it was intentional, which is obviously very frustrating for me… I was a innocent bystander in the whole thing and I'm the one that gets wiped out. I'm obviously very pissed off about it. Upset about the way it was handled post-race from his perspective. Upset that NASCAR didn't step in and do anything about it.&quot;On a late-race restart, contact involving Austin Cindric caused chaos, leading to Chastain spinning. After straightening out, Chastain immediately targeted Logano, who was behind him, intentionally wrecking him. This crash also spun Ricky Stenhouse Jr., ending his race.