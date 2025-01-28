“That’s where the most exposure is”: NASCAR influencer reacts to Corey LaJoie’s recent comments on his NASCAR future

Famous YouTuber and NASCAR enthusiast Eric Estepp has recently shared his views on Corey LaJoie’s comments on why he would compete in the NASCAR Cup Series rather than the Truck or Xfinity Series. LaJoie, a North Carolina-based race car driver, was seen giving his take during an interview with veteran FOX journalist Bob Pockrass.

According to LaJoie, the Cup Series has the most craze among the budding racers and the racing aficionados. One simply doesn’t aim to become the winningest driver in the Truck or the Xfinity Series; they want to be the best of the best. And that’s possible only if they compete at the Cup level.

“It's all about Sunday,” Corey LaJoie explained. “I don't wanna go run F3, I wanna be a Formula 1 driver. You know, that's just...I don't know why this media perception...yeah sure, do you wanna go and pump the ego up and hold a trophy on a Friday when there's twelve people in the grandstands? No. I wanna compete against the best…”

Furthermore, the sponsors would never want to settle for a bid in the lower series when they had primarily invested in the Cup Series. On that note, LaJoie said:

“I can't also just fight with my partners that have been invested in me to go down to lower divisions because they don't get return for their money. They wanna bring other people to the big show, not to a Friday or Saturday show.” (0:54)

Estepp shared the clip from LaJoie’s interview with Pockrass and wrote:

“His last sentence sums it up. His sponsors want to go Cup racing. That's where the most exposure is. That's the biggest show.”

Corey LaJoie will run a limited Cup schedule for Rick Ware Racing in 2025 with DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change as his primary sponsors. His first race of the season - the 67th running of the annual Daytona 500 - is scheduled for February 16 at 2:30 PM ET onwards.

Corey LaJoie to join Amazon Prime in the “pursuit of bettering” himself

Corey LaJoie will take a break from his full-time Cup Series schedule in 2025. As per reports, the 33-year-old driver will serve as an analyst for Amazon Prime alongside host Danielle Trotta for five NASCAR Cup Series broadcasts.

These five events include the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 on May 25, with the Cup races to be held at Nashville Superspeedway (June 1), Michigan International Speedway (June 8), Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez road course in Mexico City (June 15), and Pocono Raceway (June 22).

“In many ways, my driving career has been more successful than I ever could’ve dreamed, yet I lose sleep feeling I never reached my full potential behind the wheel,” LaJoie said of his upcoming duties (via NBC Sports) as a part time driver and analyst. “The pursuit of bettering myself and others around me has never been more important than it is right now.”

“Between Rick Ware, Prime Video, and the support of partners DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change, I’m able to follow my heart,” he added.

Corey LaJoie will be among the nine drivers attempting to make the four open spots in this year’s Daytona 500. The others include Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Justin Allgaier, Anthony Alfredo, BJ McLeod, JJ Yeley, Chandler Smith, and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, Helio Castroneves.

