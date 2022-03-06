"That’s going to suite him very well" - Kyle Larson reveals why he picked Tyler Reddick to have a good NASCAR season

The 2021 reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson predicted a good season for Richard Childress Racing team driver Tyler Reddick before the start of the Daytona 500.

Meanwhile, two-time Xfinity champion Tyler Reddick has looked pretty good so far. He secured the seventh position in the starting grid for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

In a media interaction, Larson revealed why he picked Reddick to have a good NASCAR season and said:

“I think it was just a combination of a lot of things. I’ve grown up with Tyler (Reddick). I’ve known Tyler since he was like five. I’ve always seen his talent and I feel like – yes, the testing was a big part of it. But the way the rules packages have gone with a little more horsepower and less downforce, I feel like that’s going to suite him very well. And it’s proven to be that way, so far. I think it’s just a combination of a lot of things. But yeah, he was by far the fast car last week. He was around me a lot in practice today and I felt like he was really good again. I would look to him to be strong again tomorrow. Speaking of odds makers and stuff, I’m sure there are probably going to be a lot of people putting some money on him.”

#NASCAR Las Vegas Cup Qualifying Results1. Christopher Bell2. Kyle Larson3. Austin Cindric4. Chase Briscoe5. Chase Elliott6. Joey Logano7. Tyler Reddick8. Denny Hamlin9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.10. Austin Dillon Las Vegas Cup Qualifying Results1. Christopher Bell2. Kyle Larson3. Austin Cindric4. Chase Briscoe5. Chase Elliott6. Joey Logano7. Tyler Reddick8. Denny Hamlin9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.10. Austin Dillon#NASCAR

Reddick appears to be a strong contender at the 1.5-mile-long Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 26-year-old finished the second-fastest qualifying lap at a speed of 181.391 mph and the seventh-fastest practice session at a speed of 178.648 mph on March 5.

Kyle Larson picked Chase Briscoe as a strong favorite for tracks like Auto Club Speedway

Earlier, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson praised Stewart-Haas Racing team driver Chase Briscoe for his extraordinary driving skills on tracks like Auto Club Speedway.

Speaking about the two-mile-long D-shaped oval track in Fontana, Larson said:

“It’s definitely a tough track, but I think everybody is really talented. And for like Chase Briscoe, for instance, I feel like he does really well on tracks like this. This place kind of reminds me of a dirt track, just because of the seams, patches and little marks that you have to try and hit to get grip.”

With last weekend’s WISE Power 400 win, Kyle Larson is filled with great confidence for the upcoming challenges in the NASCAR season. On Sunday, he will look to win his second consecutive race of the 2022 season as well as defend his Pennzoil 400 title from last year.

