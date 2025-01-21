“That’s a huge recipe for disaster”: Kelley Earnhardt’s $45M worth NASCAR guest unveils 3 ‘broken’ A’s that destroy enterprises

Kelley Earnhardt's Business of Motorsports podcast guest Brad Keselowski revealed the three 'A's that could make or break any business. The RFK Racing co-owner is an avid businessman in addition to being a NASCAR Cup Series champion who runs multiple organizations -profit, and non-profit.

Keselowski, a $45M worth figure (as per Celebrity Net Worth), has been in NASCAR since 2004 when he debuted in the Truck Series race at the Martinsville Speedway. Through the years, he rose through the ranks, bagged the 2010 Xfinity championship and 2012 Cup title, and continued his progression, landing at the Roush Fenway Racing in 2022. However, he entered the outfit as a driver and co-owner, alongside Jack Roush, and John W. Henry.

Among the Michigan native's several ventures, Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing stands out. The manufacturing business serves a clientele from defense, performance motorsports, energy, and other enterprises. Thus, he is well-versed in business and holds the knowledge crucial to longevity and growth.

In the recent conversation with Kelley Earnhardt, Brad Keselowski emphasized that companies that don't work to sustain but to grow to thrive in the competitive landscape, unveiling the three As -Authority, Autonomy, and Accountability -if done correctly, could do wonders for the business, but at the same time can become the catalyst to destruction if not paid attention to.

"I've fallen into this what I call the three As of management which is when I walk in the door and we have a conversation about management and how are we going to handle people. I ask this question, 'What's your authority, what's your autonomy, and what's your accountability?' and do those three all lineup. And to me the easiest way for a business to go sideways is when those three are broken," Keselowski said (15:16).

Keselowski highlighted the common problems older businesses face, revealing that managers generally hold the authority but put accountability on someone else's shoulders.

"The older a business gets, the more common that becomes, like the managers find ways to skirt accountability while keeping the authority and in some cases the autonomy. That's a huge recipe for disaster." (16:00)

Earnhardt's guest added that he got more success by adhering to the three A's, calling it his biggest management learning in a decade.

Kelley Earnhardt gives her views about being wired as a business person

Kelley Earnhardt co-owns JR Motorsports with her brother Dale Jr. The family has been heavily exposed to business since Dale Sr. debuted DEI in 1998. After his tragic death at the 2001 Daytona 500, his wife Teresa took the reins. However, she and the brother-sister duo didn't have the best terms, leading to Junior's exit from DEI at the end of the 2007 season.

But way before they debuted, Kelley Earnhardt and Dale Jr. learned valuable business lessons with JR Motorsports in 2005. Since then, JRM has raked in 86 wins and four NXS championships. From her experience, Kelley shared her thoughts, expressing what she thinks about ventures as a business person.

"I'm wired as a business person, I'm wired as a black and white, you know let's cut the gray out, you know systems processes, accountability, you know why do they make sense why are we doing this way that kind of thing," Kelley Earnhardt said (16:40).

Kelley Earnhardt hailed Keselowski's views, even teasing a potential partnership.

