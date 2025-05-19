"That's who Joey Logano is": NASCAR insiders surprised over the Penske driver's comments on Christopher Bell 

NASCAR insiders Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi recently reacted to Joey Logano's comments following the All-Star race. The Team Penske driver expressed his frustrations with NASCAR and Christopher Bell after defending against the #20 driver from passing him for the lead after a long-fought battle.
After the race, during an episode of the Teardown podcast, Gluck commented on Logano being 'outraged' about Bell's passing maneuvers. The show's co-host claimed he felt he had missed something, because while Logano raced Bell 'plenty hard' and moved him up the track, Bell 'raced totally fine' as well.
Gluck's co-host, Bianchi, agreed that he didn't understand the Penske driver's frustrations with Bell.
"Honestly, I think Christopher Bell raced pretty darn clean, all things considered. Like, in a non-points race where it's kind of excused if you're going to move people around and it's okay to spin somebody out. I don't think Bell did anything wrong. Bell, all things considered, raced him fairly clean.
"And let's be honest, if the shoe was on the other foot, Joey Logano would have done the same exact thing as Bell. There's a long enough history there to suggest that. And that's not a criticism. That's who Joey Logano is. That's why he's a three-time champion in a lot of respects," Bianchi described. [11:10]
He added how it's difficult to criticize Bell for how he raced because, while he raced hard, he didn't do Logano 'dirty.'
Jeff Gluck shares his thoughts on Joey Logano vs. Christopher Bell at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Sharing his take on Joey Logano's and Christopher Bell's battle for the lead, Jeff Gluck appreciated the Penske driver's defense. He remarked that Logano was putting up 'a hell of a fight,' and that too on older tires than Bell.
Gluck said:
"I felt like when I'm watching Christopher Bell drive and battle with Joey Logano, he was trying as hard as he could to have a good, clean finish and not just bump Joey out of the way even though Ross Chastain was in the picture and was starting to get some heat on him." [9:10]
Gluck mentioned that after Bell made the pass on Logano and the race was over, he found it to be an All-Star drive by the #20 driver. He also appreciated Logano's effort in putting up a fight, deeming it 'very fair racing' without any issues.
