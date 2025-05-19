"That's who Joey Logano is": NASCAR insiders surprised over the Penske driver's comments on Christopher Bell 

NASCAR insiders Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi recently reacted to Joey Logano's comments following the All-Star race. The Team Penske driver expressed his frustrations with NASCAR and Christopher Bell after defending against the #20 driver from passing him for the lead after a long-fought battle.

Ad

After the race, during an episode of the Teardown podcast, Gluck commented on Logano being 'outraged' about Bell's passing maneuvers. The show's co-host claimed he felt he had missed something, because while Logano raced Bell 'plenty hard' and moved him up the track, Bell 'raced totally fine' as well.

Gluck's co-host, Bianchi, agreed that he didn't understand the Penske driver's frustrations with Bell.

"Honestly, I think Christopher Bell raced pretty darn clean, all things considered. Like, in a non-points race where it's kind of excused if you're going to move people around and it's okay to spin somebody out. I don't think Bell did anything wrong. Bell, all things considered, raced him fairly clean.

Ad

Trending

"And let's be honest, if the shoe was on the other foot, Joey Logano would have done the same exact thing as Bell. There's a long enough history there to suggest that. And that's not a criticism. That's who Joey Logano is. That's why he's a three-time champion in a lot of respects," Bianchi described. [11:10]

Ad

Ad

He added how it's difficult to criticize Bell for how he raced because, while he raced hard, he didn't do Logano 'dirty.'

Jeff Gluck shares his thoughts on Joey Logano vs. Christopher Bell at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Sharing his take on Joey Logano's and Christopher Bell's battle for the lead, Jeff Gluck appreciated the Penske driver's defense. He remarked that Logano was putting up 'a hell of a fight,' and that too on older tires than Bell.

Ad

Gluck said:

"I felt like when I'm watching Christopher Bell drive and battle with Joey Logano, he was trying as hard as he could to have a good, clean finish and not just bump Joey out of the way even though Ross Chastain was in the picture and was starting to get some heat on him." [9:10]

Gluck mentioned that after Bell made the pass on Logano and the race was over, he found it to be an All-Star drive by the #20 driver. He also appreciated Logano's effort in putting up a fight, deeming it 'very fair racing' without any issues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.