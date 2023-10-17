"That’s net zero" - Kyle Busch elaborates on mixed performance during NASCAR Cup race in his hometown

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch might not be contending for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs anymore, but his on-track performance does not give that away by any chance.

Finishing in P3 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday (October 15), Busch termed his day as one with a mixed performance from him as well as his team's side.

The South Point 400 marked the sport's return to Sin City as hometown hero Kyle Busch slid into the top five as playoff drivers fought their own battles. With no disregard for points racing or a championship level to advance, Kyle Busch can be one to stir the pot in the future with a non-playoff driver clinching a victory.

He summed up his day in Sin City in a post-race interview with Frontstretch and said:

"Good day for us for sure, back-to-back top-3s is definitely something to be proud of. We are a little late to the party but we have been working hard all year long and this weekend was a very good weekend for us."

"Just, trouble on restarts, just could not keep my track position all day. I felt like every restart I go back 2 or 3 (spots) and then by the time the end of the run came I was back to those spots again but that's not net forward, that's net zero," he added.

Kyle Busch elaborates on determination to succeed in the NASCAR Cup Series

Despite being in a car fielded by NASCAR royalty Richard Childress and being driven by a generational talent such as himself, Kyle Busch minced no words about how tough the competition is at the top.

With a P3 finish last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch finally seemed to find some pace after the team's late-season slump which saw him being eliminated from the playoffs.

Elaborating on how stiff the competition is and how hard the #8 crew are working, the Las Vegas native said in an interview with Frontstretch:

"We are busting our tails man, we are trying like hell to find all the answers and make sure we do all the right things. I think this was a good weekend of that."

NASCAR heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway next Sunday for the 4EVER 400, a race title inspired by Kevin Harvick's final season in the sport.