Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger recently elaborated on the change in mindset as he steps down from the NASCAR Cup Series to the Xfinity Series, driving the #16 Chevy for the upcoming season.

As Allmendinger gears up for the 2024 Xfinity campaign, Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass recently questioned the driver on the major differences between racing at the Cup and the Xfinity series.

The American driver gave a two-part answer, initially highlighting how differently the cars behaved on ovals. The 42-year-old admitted he could adapt to the Xfinity machinery quickly and emphasized that the main difference was the heightened expectations riding on him in the junior series.

"Obviously, the cars are completely different. So trying to get to the feel of an Xfinity car, especially on the ovals, obviously did the road course races last year. The cars slide around a lot more the way the tires go away, the tires go away a lot more just trying to get the feel of that but that will come back quick," he told Fox Sports.

Allmendinger added:

"But more than anything it's the expectations, we run top-15 in most of the Cup races, of course, you want to win but you can get on the plane and you're fairly happy with that. Xfinity, if you don't run like top five or win a lot of races and go try to win the championship, then that's the letdown of the year."

"More than anything, for me mentally, that's really what the difference is."

Kaulig Racing is a mid-field competitor at the Cup level but consistently fights for race wins in the Xfinity series. AJ Allmendinger believes the ultimate goal for him is to fight for the championship in the second-tier series this season.

The veteran driver will lead the organization's Xfinity lineup that includes rookie Shane van Gisbergen in the #97 Chevy and Josh Williams in the #11 Chevy.

AJ Allmendinger explains the reason behind switch to Xfinity Series

The 42-year-old road course ringer had a solid campaign in the Cup Series last year, bagging a much-anticipated road course win at the Roval. Despite the success, he was demoted to Kaulig Racing's Xfinity program for 2024.

AJ Allmendinger explained that he doesn't mind racing in Xfinity and Cup level as long as he has the trust of his team owner Matt Kaulig and president Chris Rice. Decoding his switch to the second-tier series, Allmendinger told Fox Sports:

"Really at the end of the day, it's the enjoyment of driving for Kaulig Racing. Whether it's Xfinity or Cup or both, them having the belief in me, on whatever side to help further the program, that always gives me confidence."

"For me, it is always the enjoyment of Matt and Chris just having the belief in me to drive one of their race cars."

AJ Allmendinger will kick off his Xfinity campaign in the United Rentals 300 on February 17. He will also enter the Daytona 500 in the #16 entry the following day.