“That’s my rule” - Brad Keselowski on the threshold for allowing fights in NASCAR

Brad Keselowski has revealed his pre-requisite for permitting post-race brawls in NASCAR. This comes after a violent altercation between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch ensued after the All-Star Race.

The million-dollar run saw Joey Logano secure his maiden win this season. On the other hand, Stenhouse Jr. succumbed to an early race exit after Busch retaliated against the former's move and wrecked into the JTG Daugherty Racing driver.

After helplessly exiting his North Wilkesboro race on Lap 2, the #47 Chevy driver waited for the Richard Childress Racing driver to wind up his run to give a payback. Busch headed straight to Stenhouse Jr.'s hauler to discuss the initial wreck birthed by the latter on the opening lap, but the heated debate turned violent and Ricky pounced on the 39-year-old and lashed punches at his face.

Nearly a week after the post-race brawl, NASCAR officials slapped the JTG Daugherty Racing driver with a hefty fine of $75000, while the RCR driver walked free.

Moving forward, Keselowski has opined on his "rule" for allowing fights in NASCAR as he laid his views on the "drama."

Keselowski said (via Claire B Lang on X):

"If you’re not running in the top 10, I have to work on my own stuff, I don’t have time to be dealing with all this drama. But that's my rule, that ain't NASCAR's rule. No fighting if you're not in the top 10".

Brad Keselowski believes NASCAR was in a "conundrum" when it awarded Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with a $75000 penalty

Brad Keselowski opined on NASCAR's dilemma while handing the penalty to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. After crashing out early during the All-Star Race, the JTG Daugherty Racing driver sat in his hauler and reflected on his weekend. The Mississippi native went through a roller coaster of emotions and finally decided to confront the RCR driver.

He even issued an open warning about what's coming for Busch when motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass expressed his intrigue about the fiasco. A while later, when the #8 and #47 Chevy drivers argued about the incident, Stenhouse Jr., threw a punch at Busch. Though the 39-year-old tried to fight back, his pursuit was blocked by Stenhouse Jr.'s crew and his father Richard Stenhouse.

NASCAR shared multiple angles of the fight which went viral in no time. However, shortly after apparently promoting the drama, the officials handed the JTG Daughtery Racing driver a $75000 bill and indefinitely suspended his father for violating the Member Code of Conduct.

Keselowski expressed his views on the "conundrum" NASCAR was under while issuing the stringent penalty. The RFK Racing driver said (via Frontstretch on YouTube):

"It's a conundrum. If I’m NASCAR, certainly I want to be careful about the message I’m sending through the garage area and even more than the garage area, through the other levels of the sport about what may or may not be acceptable".

Keselowski added:

“I understand why they need to react, but then I also understand this competing agenda of [how] it garners attention whenever there are fights in the garage area because it communicates a level of passion, and passion itself is not a bad thing”.

Stenhouse Jr. has agreed to pay the $75000 fine. But he intends to do so in a unique manner as suggested by Bob Pockrass.