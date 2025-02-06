"That's how it started": Helio Castroneves reveals Tony Stewart-owned SRX Series' role in his Daytona 500 journey

Earlier this year, Helio Castroneves was announced to be attempting the Daytona 500. The IndyCar legend would be racing with Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 for the 'Great American Race' which is set to kickstart the 2025 season in the next few days.

Castroneves, 49, is one of the most accomplished figures in the motorsports world. He has notably won four Indy 500s and the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona thrice.

Because of his impressive resume, Helio Castroneves was asked by Kevin Harvick on Happy Hour podcast why he chose to run the Daytona 500 at this stage of his career. The Meyer Shank Racing co-owner claimed it's great to be in a position where he can still learn and enjoy racing. He emphasized that he has a lot of fire still left in him despite his age and achievements.

Because of this, when the right opportunity came for Castroneves with Trackhouse, he took it. Having said that, he revealed how his Daytona 500 opportunity initially started as a joke when he was running Tony Stewart's now-closed venture SRX Racing.

"This all happened with the opportunity with SRX Racing, basically long time ago with Don Hawk making a joke about it. If I were to win an SRX race he would try to put me in the Daytona 500... That's how it started. And we had an opportunity but it wasn't a very good one. And finally, all the pieces and everything started getting to a way that I said, 'Why not? Let's go ahead and make it happen,'" Castroneves described. [2:00 onwards]

Castroneves expressed his excitement to run the Daytona 500 as he shared his thoughts on Trackhouse boss Justin Marks.

"Justin Marks is absolutely, he knows what he thinks and and he has an amazing vision ahead of it. And putting this project together with everyone, it's a phenomenal opportunity for a lot of people especially for me," he said.

Helio Castroneves shares thoughts on IndyCar boss Roger Penske

During his conversation with Kevin Harvick, Helio Castroneves shared his thoughts on his former IndyCar boss Roger Penske. The Brazilian spent a major chunk of his career with Penske from 2000 to 2020.

During his time with Team Penske, Castroneves won three Indy 500s. He also won the IMSA championship in 2020 driving for that team.

At one point in his conversation with Harvick, Castroneves was asked about his farewell after over two decades driving for Team Penske.

The 2021 Indy 500 winner claimed he couldn't thank Roger Penske enough. He remarked that in life, there's always a beginning, a middle, and an end. As for the conversation of him leaving the team, Helio Castroneves said it was 'very smooth.' He said:

"The way I see with Roger, especially after I win my Indy 500 without them, I said 'Roger, I can't thank enough you and your entire family and your entire team to adopt me, raise me and and then set me free.' That's the way I felt."

With that said, it'll be interesting to see how Helio Castroneves fares in his very first Daytona 500.

