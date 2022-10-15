"That’s wild" - Ross Chastain on being a surprise addition to NASCAR Round of 8 playoffs

Trackhouse Racing driver and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 contender Ross Chastain has had a hectic season so far. From being able to win his first-ever race in the highest echelon of stock car racing to getting a little too close to other drivers during the middle of the year, Chastain has managed to encapsulate a frantic year with his appearance on this season's Round of 8 list.

The 29-year-old made his first-ever appearance in the playoffs format since his debut in the sport and has been performing reasonably well. With two wins to his name throughout the season on vastly different tracks, Chastain looks set to compete in the Round of 8, which consists of two tracks where he has previously finished in the top 5.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ross Chastain said Sunday night after the Roval that he would do his best to leave that race in the rear-view mirror. Ross Chastain said Sunday night after the Roval that he would do his best to leave that race in the rear-view mirror. https://t.co/QSSqy0ZAZP

The Homestead-Miami Speedway might seem like an unknown to the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver and crew, although his prior wins at a road course and a superspeedway highlight the Alva, Florida native's adaptability. Ahead of South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain looked back at how his journey in the current season of the sport has been so far and said:

“We’ve prepared to do what we’ve done. But until you do it in the Cup Series, I couldn’t legitimately tell you that we were going to lead all of the laps we have led, have the finishes we have, win the races, etc. That’s wild. Until you do it, I don’t know how anyone could say it’s going to happen. We’ve done a lot of things we set out to do.”

The first race of the Round of 8 will go live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday at 2:30 pm ET.

Ross Chastain elaborates on his expectations going into Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The upcoming three races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 include two intermediate tracks and one visit to a short track as the sport closes in on its championship-deciding weekend. Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain seemed confident heading into the upcoming race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. He elaborated on how his team's know-how on intermediate tracks is strong and said:

“Yeah, I’m full on focusing on Las Vegas, not looking back at the ROVAL. Our intermediate program is strong. I have full confidence going into these two weeks at intermediate tracks. Our cars are strong.”

Watch Ross Chastain mount his Championship 4 challenge as he prepares to go racing at South Point 400 this Sunday.

