"That shows how much he enjoys our sport": Kevin Harvick highlights Michael Jordan’s “passion and enthusiasm” for NASCAR at Talladega

Kevin Harvick recently shared his thoughts on Michael Jordan's celebration after Tyler Reddick won at Talladega. Jordan, who is the co-owner of 23XI Racing, was in attendance at NASCAR's most recent race. As his driver took the checkered flag, the NBA legend took to the victory lane to celebrate the big moment with his team.

This was the first time Jordan's driver won a race and he was in attendance at the racetrack to celebrate. Jordan's celebrations were what Harvick deemed one of the best things he's seen all year.

"The best thing thing that I've seen this year is Michael Jordan in victory lane and being able to see his own car win. I think as much effort and time that he has put in to be able to actually physically be there in victory lane was a win for everybody on his team, everybody involved, everybody in the sport. Because Michael Jordan, you could hear the passion and enthusiasm that he has for this sport when Jamie Little interviewed him afterwards," Harvick said on Happy Hour podcast. [9:35]

Harvick also mentioned that visuals and moments of Jordan celebrating with Reddick's son Beau in the victory lane were "lifetime memories." He further added that while a lot of owners don't actually show up to the racetrack, Jordan is there more than people know.

"That matters to a race team. That shows how much he enjoys our sport," Harvick said. [13:00]

Kevin Harvick shares his thoughts on Tyler Reddick

Aside from talking about Michael Jordan at Talladega, Kevin Harvick also spoke about Tyler Reddick's first win of the season and him realizing "he should be winning." Harvick mentioned how Reddick had come close to winning a few times this year, but never really crossed that line.

"He knows he has the speed to win. He knows he'd had a couple of opportunities to be in a position to win this year and they haven't won. And this time they're in position to win and win a race that they probably didn't think they were gonna win until a 100-200 yards to go."

Kevin Harvick added:

"So you could feel the emotion from Tyler Reddick and just the relief to get that car in victory lane. And I like that. I love the fire and the passion." [10:10]

The former NASCAR driver mentioned how at Texas, Reddick didn't do "a very good job" as he got frustrated during the restarts at the end, made some mistakes, and lost several positions to end up with a decent finish.

But Harvick said of Reddick after Talladega that he's now driving and acting like he expects to win every Sunday.

Harvick pointed to the pressure that comes with that, which is tough to navigate until one is in the middle of it. But when a driver is in the middle of it and wins, it's "a huge relief."