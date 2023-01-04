"The 48 should be up there" - NASCAR fans react to 2023 Rose Parade float

NASCAR, as a sport, recently celebrated 75 years of racing stock cars around the world with a dedicated "Always Forward" float in the 2023 edition of the Rose Bowl Parade. The procession is an annual occurrence, followed by a football game at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

January 2nd, 2023, saw the colorful and intricate "Always Forward" float showcasing the highest echelon of stock car racing in the world amongst various other displays from all walks of life.

Just as with anything related to any form of sport in the world, NASCAR's Rose Bowl Parade float came under the scrutiny of several fans as the 2023 edition of the parade was broadcast on television as well as on social media. The float featured the cars of former Cup Series drivers Dale Earnhardt Sr., Richard Petty, and Jeff Gordon, with which some fans seemed to disagree.

Here are some of the reactions to the "Always Forward" NASCAR float in the 2023 rendition of the Rose Bowl Parade:

"The 48 should be up there"

"I can’t believe they picked Bryon, Dillion, and Jones to put on the float"

Chase Brisket @BrisketChase14 @matthumphreycar I can’t believe they picked Bryon, Dillion, and Jones to put on the float…… @matthumphreycar I can’t believe they picked Bryon, Dillion, and Jones to put on the float……

"Curious as to why the 48 wouldn't be on there?"

"This float is good but it would be better if it showed the current drivers. If your trying to get new fans they aren't going to see Dale Sr, Richard Petty, and Jeff Gordon racing in 2023 My choices: Chase Elliott - most popular Joey Logano - reigning champion Martin Truex Jr."

Justin Schram @JustinSchramMI

My choices:

Chase Elliott - most popular

Joey Logano - reigning champion

Martin Truex Jr @matthumphreycar This float is good but it would be better if it showed the current drivers. If your trying to get new fans they aren't going to see Dale Sr, Richard Petty, and Jeff Gordon racing in 2023My choices:Chase Elliott - most popularJoey Logano - reigning championMartin Truex Jr @matthumphreycar This float is good but it would be better if it showed the current drivers. If your trying to get new fans they aren't going to see Dale Sr, Richard Petty, and Jeff Gordon racing in 2023🙈My choices:Chase Elliott - most popularJoey Logano - reigning championMartin Truex Jr

"As to all the Jeff & Jimmie debate. I'd argue that this has everything to do with 'which cars to people recognize' more than who's the greatest drivers of all time. The Rainbow Warrior is a far more iconic car than any of Jimmie's cars to non-fans of the sport."

GeorgeOfAIITrades @GeorgeRBLXDev



I'd argue that this has everything to do with "which cars to people recognize" more than "who's the greatest drivers of all time.



The Rainbow Warrior is a far more iconic car than any of Jimmie's cars to non-fans of the sport. @matthumphreycar As to all the Jeff & Jimmie debate.I'd argue that this has everything to do with "which cars to people recognize" more than "who's the greatest drivers of all time.The Rainbow Warrior is a far more iconic car than any of Jimmie's cars to non-fans of the sport. @matthumphreycar As to all the Jeff & Jimmie debate.I'd argue that this has everything to do with "which cars to people recognize" more than "who's the greatest drivers of all time.The Rainbow Warrior is a far more iconic car than any of Jimmie's cars to non-fans of the sport.

Long-time fans of the sport weren't too happy about NASCAR omitting 7-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's car, the #48 on the float. As a result, discussions on social media revolved around the same subject.

NASCAR float misses national television broadcast during 2023 Rose Bowl Parade

The 2023 edition of the Rose Bowl Parade featured various floats from all walks of life celebrating their respective avenues of life. One of the floats from the parade happened to be NASCAR's "Always Forward" float, celebrating 75 years of the sport. Just as with any parade, all the showcased floats were due for national television coverage along with being showcased to the attendants of the parade.

NASCAR's float, however, seemed to miss the broadcast as the parade missed its broadcast window due to technical difficulties with another float. Popular social media platform Snapchat's float also suffered from the same issues.

Watch the 2023 Cup Series season go live from the LA Coliseum as drivers prepare for the Busch Light Clash on February 5th, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes