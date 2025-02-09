“The best chance to show what I’m capable of”: Richard Childress’ grandson Ty Dillon sends a powerful statement amid his Cup Series resurgence

Richard Childress' grandson Ty Dillon is set to compete in the Cup Series under Kaulig Racing, driving the #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1. Recently, he was featured in an interview with NASCAR on Fox and expressed his thoughts on his new tie-up, calling it his "best opportunity."

Dillon has been competing in the Cup Series since 2014 and has amassed seven top-ten finishes in his 245 starts. He spent his last season competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Rackley W.A.R. and part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing, driving the #16 Chevy.

Ty Dillon replaced Daniel Hemric for the 2025 season, landing a full-time seat with the team. Reflecting upon the big opportunity, Dillon set his goal straight for the upcoming Cup Series season:

"For me, you know, this is the best opportunity I've had in my career, being with colleagues, racing my gut; my goals are high. I've got into the sport to want to win races in the cup series and compete to be in the playoffs. And I know this is my best opportunity yet." [00:00]

Dillon is excited about his run with Kaulig Racing and mentioned this is the best chance for him to display his capability.

"I'm excited for that opportunity. I think it's the best chance for me to show what I'm capable of, what I've always believed in, and in myself as a driver, and the opportunity I have ahead of me, that I've been working so hard for," he added. [00:32]

In 2024, Kaulig Racing released the right for the #31 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and acquired the #10 for the 2025 season after former NASCAR team Stewart Haas Racing retired the number.

Ty Dillon joins forces with a legacy sponsor for the 2025 season

In January 2024, Kaulig Racing announced a new partnership with American Snuff Company, LLC (ASC), an affiliate of the iconic RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., for their #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver Ty Dillon. After a long hiatus of decades, the tobacco company is returning to the Cup Series, and Dillon is excited about his new sponsorship for the 2025 season.

Reynolds has a long history with the sport and has hosted several Cup Series seasons under his cigarette brand, Winston Tobacco Co. The brand hosted the NASCAR Cup Series from 1971 to 2003 and played a vital role in the establishment of the sport. The company provided significant sponsorships and helped grow NASCAR on an international level.

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will sponsor Ty Dillon's #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for the 2025 Cup Series starting from 'The Great American Race' scheduled for next week. Dillon expressed his excitement over the news and said:

“This is an absolute honor. Kaulig Racing has offered me the best opportunity I have ever had in the Cup Series, and bringing on a partner like Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is really humbling. I understand the heritage of the company and the value of great sponsors, so I am just so anxious to get busy and deliver great results for everyone.”

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will sponsor Ty Dillon's ride for eight additional races, including the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025. After the 500-mile race, the sponsor will be seen at Texas Motor Speedway, and the last race is scheduled at Martinsville Speedway on October 26, 2025.

