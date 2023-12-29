"The big deal is getting used to working with Toyota" - Richard Petty sums up the challenges of Legacy MC's manufacturer change

Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club enters its third year of competition in the highest echelon of stock car racing next year. After an underwhelming year in 2023, the racing outfit backed by some of the biggest names in the sport looks to reinvent itself in 2024.

Ever since Jimmie Johnson decided to partner with Petty and take over the erstwhile Petty GMS team, the team has been unable to challenge up front as the firepower behind the team would suggest. The 2024 season, along with a major shakeup in the driver's market, will see the Legacy MC owners make some changes as well.

Johnson and Petty, who hold 7 Cup Series championships each, decided to switch from what was a fruitful relationship with Chevrolet to Toyota as a manufacturer in the sport. Currently supplying just two teams in the field, the Japanese automotive giant is outnumbered on the racetrack.

Expand Tweet

With Legacy MC's switch to Toyota coming in 2024, Richard Petty recently spoke about the process of changing manufacturers. He elaborated via a tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"It's a different car, different engine. We'll have people that are experts on the Toyota coming in and some of the Chevrolet people won't be there anymore. It's going to be a whole new team with the majority of the players being transferred from one car to another. The big deal is getting used to working with Toyota which we've never done before."

The 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion further added:

"The big deal is the transition of everybody, just taking what we had put it over to the side and bringing everything in new."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Legacy Motor Club fares in its third year of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024.

Richard Petty's NASCAR Cup Series team's 2024 driver lineup

After Noah Gragson's exit from running the #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Legacy MC in 2023, the newly Toyota-aligned team has revealed its complete driver lineup for 2024.

The #42 car vacated by Gragson will see NASCAR Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek make his Cup Series return alongside Erik Jones who continues his role at the team.

Expand Tweet

Jimmie Johnson will be seen entering select races throughout the year with the #84 charter car. The most notable of these appearances will come at the 2024 Daytona 500.