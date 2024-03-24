"The more calamity and chaos we can have the better"- Kyle Busch gives his "sign us up" verdict on the newly acquired Bowman Gray stadium by NASCAR

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch recently spoke about the correlation between modern-day racing and entertainment as he outlined the hazardous nature of the newly-leased Bowman Gray Stadium.

NASCAR recently locked a leasing deal to oversee the operations at the Bowman Gray Stadium through 2050. The venue is located in the city of Winston, Salem, and was the first sanctioned home to weekly NASCAR races, with the first high-octane stint kicking off way back in 1949.

The 0.25-mile short track was actively promoted by NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. and witnessed several stock-car racing stints on its register. However, as the 75th season in 2021 concluded, the stadium's doors were closed and will now reopen during the third week of April 2024.

The sixth Cup Series weekend is about to begin today at 3.30 PM ET and Kyle Busch will field his #8 Chevrolet from the P16 spot on the grid.

Ahead of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA, the 38-year-old shared his opinion on the takeover, shedding light on the marketability of the leased stadium.

Busch said (via Bob Pockrass' X account):

"I don't know that I've ever seen a good race at that place [Bowman Gray Stadium]. Issues of guys running through the infield and crashing other guys' cars and getting out."

He added:

"We're in the entertainment business and the more calamity and chaos we can have the better. Sign us up!"

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch opines on the repavement work on the Circuit of the Americas

The 3.426-mile circuit went under repavement work to make some areas of the track race viable. Adrenaline-fueled outings like the XPEL 225 Truck Series and the Focused Health 250 Xfinity Series races are already done and dusted on the repaved course.

The reworked areas gave a different feel to the drivers compared to the already laid asphalt and many racers put forth their views about the outcome of the job done. The 2024 Xfinity Series COTA race winner Kyle Larson said that the track had grip problems and cited several turns, including the 11th, as "slippery."

Kyle Busch also chimed in on the matter, speaking up shortly after his Food City 500 weekend, where he came home with a dismal P25 finish after witnessing unprecedented tire wear on the concrete of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Post his 500-lap outing last week, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion opined on how the repavement job at COTA won't give rise to passing zones.

Kyle Busch said (via Bob Pockrass' X account):

"I don't foresee changing a whole lot. Like you'll be lack of grip probably through the carousel and your pickup grip on the exit and be able to go much faster through [Turn] 19. I don't know if it really opens up any more opportunities of passing or anything like that, just smoother surface I'd imagined."

Expand Tweet