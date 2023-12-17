NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Sheldon Creed's departure from Richard Childress Racing (RCR) is stressful for both parties involved, to say the least. The flash point for the driver-team pairing came during this season's postseason playoffs at Martinsville Speedway.

Competing for a spot in the Final 4, Sheldon Creed was eliminated from championship contention after a run-in with teammate Austin Hill. The #2 Chevrolet Camaro driver was seen publically critical of his team, along with the same from the racing outfit as well.

Despite accusing Richard Childress's racing outfit of favoritism towards Hill, it was evident Creed and RCR would part ways come 2024. Recent announcements by Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed the 26-year-old driver's home for next year.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Sheldon Creed elaborated on the atmosphere at RCR:

"I've been frustrated the last two years, just not running well and it gets irritating. I felt like the car was holding me back a lot of the times."

The Alpine, California native's comments about his performances at his previous team evoked mixed reactions from fans. Here are some of the best ones on X (formerly Twitter):

"Ahh yes, the car reddick famously dog walked the field in, that’s holding you back, noted"

Reddick was the favored car in 2019 while whoever got in the 21 drowned, same as recent but flip the numbers"

"4 years ago sure lmao. apples to oranges"

"Big words. Better go win multiple races and go deep into the playoffs to back it up. Time will tell."

"I know he thinks his stuff was off... but it seemed to me that Hill and his team just did a better job of communicating through issues and finding solutions."

"I love the shade he's throwing. But the amount of second places with no wins I doubt was an equipment issue."

"Love that he’s talking crap about RCR. He owes them nothing after the way they treated him in martinsville."

"I don't like Sheldon, I like how he doesn't care about what he says, but considering Hill won several times in the same gap, yeah your story doesn't hold up so well"

"He’s got no excuses in JGR Xfinity equipment"

"If you added some faint lips and a hat and glasses to my thumb, it would be difficult to distinguish it from a Sheldon Creed"

Sheldon Creed joins Chandler Smith for a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series seat with JGR

Solidifying his future in the nationwide series of NASCAR, Sheldon Creed announced his official alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing. Despite the news being pre-empted by former RCR teammate Austin Hill, the official announcement came earlier this week.

Driving the #18 Toyota Supra in 2024, Creed will be accompanied by Chandler Smith, who also returns to Gibbs' racing outfit after a stint with Kaulig Racing.

The Xfinity Series season officially kicks off in February next year at the Daytona International Speedway.