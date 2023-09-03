“The cream rises to the top”: Parker Kligerman believes talent reigns over money as drivers find their way into top motorsport echelons

Parker Kligerman is no stranger to the world of motorsports, especially NASCAR. The part-time Xfinity Series driver and NBC Sports broadcaster offers a unique take on the world of stock car racing. One from the driver's perspective and the other from a broadcaster standing trackside.

It would be stating the obvious to call NASCAR, or any form of motorsport, expensive. Unlike stick and ball sports, where young talent can just pick up a bat or a ball and start polishing their craft, motorsport is in a whole different league of its own. It is often said in the racing world that 'Money buys horsepower', which in turn helps you win.

While the fanbase continues to value either money or raw talent over one another, Parker Kligerman seems to think in one specific direction. Despite the advantages a financially sound driver enjoys, the Connecticut native seems to think the old-school way. He recently appeared on a podcast named Awful Announcing, elaborating on the same.

"I tend to believe the cream rises to the top and that if you’re gonna be in the NASCAR Cup Series or the Indycar Series or F1, you’ve got to be top 1 percent at something. Whether that is, you’re the top 1 percent you know, stock car road course driver in the world, which would be an AJ Allmendinger, right?”

Parker Kligerman to return for his second full-time Xfinity Series season

The driver of the #48 Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Big Machine Racing in the NASCAR Nationwide Series, Parker Kligerman is set to make a return to the sport in 2024.

After completing his first-ever full-time season with the Welcome, North Carolina-based racing outfit, the 33-year-old will be seen on the track once again next season.

After showing promise during his debut full-time season this year and challenging for the playoffs as well, Kligerman warranted a return to the seat going forward. Looking forward to winning races with the outfit, Parker Kligerman will be aiming to convert his almost-wins from this year into definite victories next season.