Sky Sports presenter and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was taunted by NASCAR fans after the 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button was captured glancing at the sky during the Miami GP press talk.

The much-awaited Miami GP is just a few hours away from being kicked off. Max Verstappen is fresh from his Sprint race win and is the polesitter of the 57-lap run, followed by Charles Leclerc in P2 and Carlos Sainz in P3. The 20 open-wheel cars will be seen battling for contention when the lights will go off at 16:00 Track Time on Sunday, May 5.

While on one side, the drivers were taming their engineering marvels on the track, on the other hand, Jenson Button, Sky Sports presenter Danica Patrick, and the 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg were discussing the ongoing weekend at the Miami International Autodrome.

Amid their conversation, Button was captured looking up at the sky, and from the looks, it seemed as if the 2009 world champion was daydreaming as well. Seeing the former F1 driver glancing up while Patrick talked to Rosberg, the fanbase mocked the former NASCAR driver.

One fan shared the image and reacted (via lancestrolls on X):

"Blud does not want to be there"

Expand Tweet

One fan outlined that Button must be looking for "god" up there and commented:

"Bro is looking at god for help 😭"

This fan took a jibe at Danica Patrick and added:

"The Danica effect"

This fan struck Patrick out of the picture altogether and opined:

"If only it could’ve been both him and Nico there"

One fan gave the rationale behind Jenson Button's apparently lack of interest in the talk, commenting:

"Cause he’s stuck next to danica 🤢"

This fan shared a GIF, outlining Button as Patrick's biggest "hater."

Expand Tweet

This fan didn't want the former NASCAR driver as a Sky Sports presenter and added:

"Forget about danica, i need jenson and nico as sky sports pundits"

Danica Patrick stole the limelight on multiple occasions this week

Patrick is renowned in the motorsports fraternity for her bold and fearless claims, which sometimes turn out to be controversial as well. The current week has been a head-turner for the former IndyCar racer's fans, courtesy of her big jibes at entertainment giants like Disney.

She recently made a $60 million revelation against Disney (via the Spun):

"Disney paid $60 million for an edit over their old movies to add “stripes” in the sky…Seems like a crazy amount of money for Disney to want to cover up the water vapor that planes leave behind."

Moreover, she exposed 'The Truth About Health Care Funding,' highlighting the struggling state of the universe, and went on to say:

"The universe is saying it’s not a safe place anymore"

The most recent attention-grabbing incident for Danica Patrick has been her multi-colored outfit at the Miami GP, where shades of orange, yellow, and green can be seen running down her apparel in a symphony, making her outfit viral in a jiffy.