Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas took a dig at the outrageous food prices at the ongoing Miami GP this weekend.

The race in the Sunshine State is one of the most anticipated events throughout the calendar and in the three years of its running, it has always attracted celebrities from different walks of life.

In their bid to make the weekend a tentpole event for F1, Miami GP organizers have put some exorbitant food prices at the track situated in the Hard Rock Stadium complex.

Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas took a dig at the expensive food menu on X (formerly Twitter) and questioned the price of fruit on the list, saying:

"No way people are out here paying $190 for some fruit. No way, can’t be!"

On the track though, the Red Bull F1 team had nothing to complain about as Max Verstappen took his sixth consecutive pole position at the Miami GP qualifying session late Saturday afternoon.

Speaking with F1TV, the three-time world champion spoke about the tricky conditions in Miami as he failed to improve on his final run. Verstappen said:

"We definitely improved the car a bit. I don't know what it is, every single year we come here, I find it extremely difficult to be consistent with the car feeling, and the tire feeling over one lap. It's super hard to make sure that Sector 1 feels good, then Sector 3 at the end of the lap."

"To make that happen together is incredibly tough. Again today, it was about finding that balance. I think we did OK. It wasn't the most enjoyable lap of my career because of how slippery it is and you're not very confident on the lap," he added.

Red Bull driver previews the Miami GP after securing the pole position

Max Verstappen stated that he learned from the mistake he made at the start of the Sprint earlier on Saturday and hopes to get things right during the main race on Sunday.

The Dutch driver was quoted as saying by F1TV:

"It definitely feels a little bit more under control, which I was looking for. Hopefully, that helps us out tomorrow. We know what we, and I, did wrong at the start [in the Sprint]. I'm sure if I do my things correctly, then it should be alright."

It would be fascinating to see if the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in P2 and P3 respectively could challenge the Red Bull driver in the main race.