“The fanbase is over”: Denny Hamlin raises concerns about NASCAR’s system after Cody Ware’s Daytona odds verdict

Denny Hamlin has used his Instagram to call out NASCAR’s playoff system, warning that the format can create unfair scenarios for drivers who have been consistent throughout the season. In a recent Instagram reel, Hamlin made a pointed observation about how the system could allow a driver far back in points, such as Cody Ware, to dramatically alter the playoff picture with a single win at Daytona.The reel was posted on the ace driver's official Instagram account. In the clip, Denny Hamlin explained that fans have grown frustrated with NASCAR’s elimination-style playoff system.“The fanbase is over. They understand it a little bit better. Nothing against Cody Ware, but, he has no top fives, I don’t know if he has any top tens this year, but Cody Ware could eliminate Alex Bowman or Tyler Reddick from the playoffs by winning Daytona,&quot; he said.&quot;So everything that Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman did for the first 25 races can be eliminated by what happens on a green white checkered on the 26th race by someone in the mid 30s in points. Could you imagine?” Denny Hamlin added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDenny Hamlin’s comments connect to a broader conversation already happening in the sport. According to The Athletic, in 2025, NASCAR confirmed it would not make any changes to the playoff format for the 2025 season, despite heavy debate following Joey Logano’s championship run the previous year.John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing development, admitted that officials considered adjustments but decided against small tweaks. Instead, NASCAR plans to study potential reforms for 2026, working with drivers, team owners, manufacturers, and broadcast partners. The sanctioning body focused on the fact that while fans are vocal about their frustrations, any overhaul must be carefully weighed with input from all sides. Officials indicated that 2026 could be the year major changes are considered.Cody Ware sets sights on a breakthrough at Daytona amid Denny Hamlin’s warningRick Ware Racing driver Cody Ware has also added to the conversation as he prepares for the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23. In a team release, Ware expressed his determination to win his first career Cup Series victory and a place in the 2025 playoffs.Ware’s career in the Cup Series began in 2016 with Premium Motorsports, and by 2017, he had moved to Rick Ware Racing, where he has remained since. His first full-time seat came in 2021. Over 131 Cup starts, he has not yet won a race. His best career result came in the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400, when he secured a fourth-place finish, his only top-five to date. He has also collected two top-10s and 11 top-20s overall.Reflecting on his past success at Daytona, Ware shared that the track provides him with real hope of breaking through. He shared via Jeff Gluck on X:“We always seem to do well at Daytona every time we go there, but I think even more so in the summer, so why not us? I don't know what it is about the night race, whether it’s the heightened aggression of the field and being able to capitalize on it even more than in the Daytona 500, but I'd say we have just as good a shot as anybody to win on Saturday night.”Ware’s confidence comes from Daytona’s reputation as a track where underdog drivers can shine. Many drivers have won their first wins at the superspeedway, with 24 making Daytona their breakthrough, 12 of those in the summer 400-mile race. Ware is now looking to join that list. Saturday’s 160-lap race will be covered live on NBC Sports, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and HBO Max at 7:30 p.m. ET.