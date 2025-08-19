“Why not us?”: Cody Ware sends a clear message on his odds of bagging Daytona victory and securing NASCAR playoffs

Rick Ware Racing driver Cody Ware recently issued a statement ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 scheduled on Saturday, August 23, at Daytona International Speedway. In the team release, he sent out a clear message about securing his maiden career win and his playoff berth for the 2025 season.Cody Ware has made 131 starts in the Cup Series and has yet to secure a win. He has secured 11 top-20 finishes, two top-ten finishes, and one top-five finish. Ware clinched his career-best finish and only top-five finish during the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.Ware secured a fourth-place finish, and since then, he has been waiting to compete again in the race. Reflecting on the same, the #51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver stated (via Jeff Gluck on X):&quot;We always seem to do well at Daytona every time we go there, but I think even more so in the summer, so why not us? I don't know what it is about the night race, whether its the heightened aggression of the field and being able to capitalize on it even more than in the Daytona 500, but I'd say we have just as good a shot as anybody to win on Saturday night.&quot;Ware debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2016 with Premium Motorsports, driving the #55 Chevy for the team. Later in his sophomore season in 2017, he transitioned to Rick Ware Racing and has been with the team since then. The Cup Series driver landed his first full-time seat during the 2021 season.Now, Cody Ware aims to add his name to the list of the 24 drivers who secured their first Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway. 12 of the drivers secured their wins during the summertime 400-mile race. Following that, the 160-lap race will be covered by NBC Sports, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and HBO Max at 7:30 pm ET.“Praise the Lord for keeping me safe”: Cody Ware got candid about his horrific crash during the Chicago Street raceNASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware was involved in a horrific accident during the Grant Park 165 held on July 6, 2025. Following the crash, Ware dropped an update on his health on social media and also showcased his gratitude to his crew for working on the car to keep him safe.The 29-year-old blew his brake rotor while running 18th on the long straight while approaching turn six on the penultimate lap. Following the same, to reduce the impact of crashing into the tire barrier, he rode the wall and climbed out of his car on his own after the crash.Reflecting on the crash, Cody Ware stated (via Instagram):“Thank you to everyone who has reached out the last couple days and checked on me. Praise the Lord for keeping me safe during that wreck, blowing a rotor at Chicago was not a fun experience. Huge thanks to my team and all the mechanics working on these cars to keep me safe, and all of the safety equipment that I was wearing. We had a fast @arbys cheesesteak Ford all day!!! Ready to take what we learned and hit it at Sonoma.”The Rick Ware Racing driver ranks 36th in the Cup Series points table with 168 points to his credit. Additionally, he has yet to land a win, a top-ten finish, or a top-five finish in the 2025 Cup Series season. However, unfortunately, he has seven DNFs in 25 starts.