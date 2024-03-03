“The fans would ask for NASCAR to be shut down”: Kenny Wallace takes a dig at F1 after Max Verstappen’s dominant Bahrain GP win

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kenny Wallace took aim at Formula 1 after Max Verstappen's dominant Bahrain GP triumph.

The Bahrain International Circuit hosted the opening race of the 2024 F1 calendar on Saturday, March 2. Red Bull proved to be the most dominant team on the grid by sealing a one-two finish and collecting the maximum points possible, 44.

Furthermore, when the Dutchman crossed the checkered flag, he had a lead of 22.457 seconds over his teammate Sergio Perez, who finished P2.

The enormous gap between the P1 and P2 cars caught Kenny Wallace's attention, and he joked about how NASCAR fans would react if the ovals witnessed such domination.

Replying to motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck's tweet about Verstappen's superior form, the nine-time Xfinity Series winner wrote:

"Seriously, could you imagine if we had a @NASCAR race where the driver won by 22 seconds? The fans would ask for NASCAR to be shut down."

Joey Logano seals his second pole position in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Joey Logano took pole position during the season-opener qualifying run at Daytona International Speedway, marking his team's first-ever P1 start at the Daytona 500.

The two-time Cup Series champion bagged P2 in the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. However, due to a glove penalty, his position was slashed to the back of the grid and he served a pass-through penalty starting the first lap.

Nevertheless, the Team Penske driver has displayed his dominant qualifying run once again, becoming the polesitter for the second time in three races. By clocking the fastest lap speed at 184.357 mph, Logano has locked his P1 spot and will kick off his 267-lap run today at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, at 3.30 PM ET.

After his enthralling qualifying run, the #22 Ford driver reflected upon his stint, saying (via motorsport.com):

“I didn’t think that was going to be enough for the second round. But the tires fall off a little bit, and it’s always important to start up front and Pennzoil 400 and we got that.

The Connecticut native added:

“So, this front row every start so far this year, so I’m proud of this race team. Proud of everyone’s effort. Obviously, when you bring a new Mustang to the race track, you’re always a little bit uncertain of what it’s going to be and a lot to learn.”