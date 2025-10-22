The only full-time NASCAR driver without a DNF in Cup, Xfinity, and Truck in the 2025 season

NASCAR Insights has revealed an interesting stat about Corey Heim. The TRICON Garage driver has gone without a DNF in all three National Series this year.Heim is on his third full-time season in the Truck Series. He's the current Truck Series points leader and has finished among the podium places more often than not. With ten wins and nineteen top-10s, the No.11 driver has made the most of his 23 starts this season.In addition, Heim has also made three Xfinity Series and four Cup Series starts. He scored his best Cup result with a sixth-place finish in the recent playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He logged his best Xfinity result in the spring Bristol race, securing eighth place.The Toyota driver has qualified for the championship race at Phoenix by winning at the Charlotte Roval. As he contends for a Truck Series title, NASCAR Insights released a notable stat that read,&quot;Did you know: In addition to his record setting season, Corey Heim is the only full time driver in NASCAR's Top 3 Series (Cup, Xfinity, Truck) without a single DNF in the 2025 season.&quot;Corey Heim is scheduled for Cup races with 23XI Racing next year. However, the team's antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR may hamper his participation. Denny Hamlin relayed the same at Talladega Superspeedway.NASCAR team owner names Corey Heim as a 'super special' driverNASCAR team owners Bill and Billy Venturini weighed in on Corey Heim's talent. The father-son duo used to employ Heim in their ARCA Menards team, Venturini Motorsports.Heim used to run a full-time schedule with the team back in 2021. After three poles, six wins, and 20 top-10 finishes, the Georgian native logged an impressive average finish of 3.1 across 20 starts. He ultimately finished second to Ty Gibbs in the 2021 ARCA Menards championship standings.Reflecting upon his consistency, Billy Venturini had this to say in a recent episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast.“I think the very best one for how he preps using sim and everything else is Corey Heim. Corey is the best sim driver I've ever seen. I'll go that far, and it translates, because he is super special.” [0:27]“I believe he'd win a Cup race as a rookie. That's how strong I think he is. He's unique,” he added. [1:48]His father, Bill Venturini, shared the following anecdote,“My wife called him the robot. When he puts his helmet on, totally different person the minute that helmet went on.”Venturini Motorsports has ceased operations and merged with Nitro Motorsports this October. The all-time winningest team in ARCA handed over ownership after the Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.