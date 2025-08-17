"The most fun I’ve ever had at this place": Ryan Blaney encouraged by P3 finish at Richmond despite battling tire woes

Ryan Blaney led the Team Penske trio at Richmond Raceway and secured his eighth top-5 of the season. He reflected on the 400-lap event and explained how tire wear ultimately cost him a win despite his best efforts to conserve, but remained upbeat about the whole affair.Blaney had a comeback of sorts at Richmond. He began at 20th and climbed to seventh by Stage 1, and then moved up to third in Stage 2. He had a strong launch in the final stage and eventually led for 39 laps before fading due to tire wear.Previously, Brad Keselowski was worried that Goodyear had brought fewer sets of tires for Richmond, a move that ultimately left the teams scrambling for strategy. Despite the cooler conditions in the night race, Blaney's right rear tire gave out, and he lost his momentum right then.In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, Blaney recapped his race and said:&quot;Man, I’m pretty good here. Then kind of got the lead there, then he[Austin Dillon] got it back from me. I was kind of starting to go free. I think we stayed out like three or four laps longer than the 3, trying to have some tire at the end. I was out there cruising around. All of a sudden I had no right rear tire left. I thought I was really trying to be disciplined saving tire. Just lost it.&quot;So have to look back and see kind of where the track went. I think it changed a little bit there. Overall great show. All of Team Penske, me, Austin and Joey running top five. By far the most fun I’ve ever had at this place,&quot; he added.Alex Bowman managed to pass Ryan Blaney in the closing laps to finish second. The result marked Blaney's fifth straight top-10, with three of those five starts coming from outside the top-20. It was also his highest finish at the track under the Next Gen Era.Ryan Blaney shares personal playlist for RichmondAhead of the Cook Out 400, Ryan Blaney shared a 12-song playlist dedicated to Richmond Raceway. Notably, the No.12 driver was involved in curating the soundtrack for NASCAR 25, a console video game set to release in October this year. He'd worked with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the project, and the game's tracklist was also unveiled.Blaney's X post had the following caption:&quot;Give this playlist a listen: 12 Songs : RICHMOND&quot;Ryan Blaney is sixth in the driver's standings with 710 points. Despite his seven DNFs this year, the 31-year-old has managed to keep his season afloat with consistent top-10 finishes, which amount to 12 from 24 starts.With a win at Nashville Superspeedway and 11 playoff points, Blaney ranks seventh in the playoff standings as well.