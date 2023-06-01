“The greatest bromance ever just got better” - Bubba Wallace wins the internet with hilarious post congratulating Ryan Blaney

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney's friendship has been spoken by many in the NASCAR world. The 23XI Racing and Team Penske drivers have remained friends throughout their competitive lives on the racetrack.

A last-lap wreck at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season saw the two drivers have a disagreement. However, NASCAR's visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway seems to have proven that the two never let that come in the way of their friendship.

After Ryan Blaney clinched victory in last weekend's rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 on Monday, he was seen visiting victory lane at the 1.5-mile-long track. Blaney was a crucial part of what is now being called the 'Penske Sweep.'

It involved winning one of the crown jewel events of the sport on his way to breaking his winless streak. In the process, Team Penske also swept both the Coca-Cola 600 as well as the Indianapolis 500.

Bubba Wallace was seen congratulating his friend during his celebrations at the track. He also took to social media to remind fans of the #12 Ford Mustang driver. Wallace also posted a video on his official media handles which involved a hilarious take on Blaney's victory celebration and greetings.

He didn’t answer so I hired some familiar faces on Cameo to 𝙐𝙉𝙆𝙉𝙊𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙇𝙔 help me congratulate him on his “marathon” instead. Tried calling @Blaney to congratulate him on his win this weekend…He didn’t answer so I hired some familiar faces on Cameo to 𝙐𝙉𝙆𝙉𝙊𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙇𝙔 help me congratulate him on his “marathon” instead. Tried calling @Blaney to congratulate him on his win this weekend…He didn’t answer so I hired some familiar faces on Cameo to 𝙐𝙉𝙆𝙉𝙊𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙇𝙔 help me congratulate him on his “marathon” instead. https://t.co/dazRGtrfcG

Fans were quick to offer witty replies to the tweet. Here are some of the best ones:

"The greatest bromance ever just got better," one fan tweeted.

"That's like $360 total. You're a good friend," another wrote.

"He though we wouldn’t notice"

"My genuine reaction"

Watch both Wallace and Blaney battle it out at the World Wide Technology Raceway next Sunday during the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Bubba Wallace elaborates on his go-to music before getting in a racecar

In a sport as high stakes and high intensity as racing, many drivers are known to struggle to get upto speed or to be able to relax before and after races. In a recent interview with The Rolling Stone, Bubba Wallace elaborated on how he manages to amp himself up before he goes 200mph on a track with 37 other cars.

Listening to music, especially Heavy Metal has been Wallace's mantra, leading him to get ready for a race start, while amping up the adrenaline. He said:

“I always say the heavier the song, the louder the song, the better it makes me feel. Something about it elevates me to a better place mentally. It gets you pumped up. And when you’re pumped up, that helps everything, especially when you’re trying to get ready for a race.”

