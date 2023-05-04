“The juice is worth the squeeze”: Denny Hamlin on Ross Chastain incident at Dover

Ross Chastain is a driver who has always managed to make himself a part of the conversation surrounding NASCAR, and fellow driver Denny Hamlin is the latest to comment on the Trackhouse Racing driver's antics.

The NASCAR Cup Series' visit to the Dover Motor Speedway saw Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. visit Victory Lane. However, much of the folklore about the 400-mile race relates to Chastain's actions.

Truex Jr.'s teammate at Coach Gibbs' racing outfit, Denny Hamlin, most recently spoke about the incident at Dover which saw Kyle Larson become an innocent casualty of Chastain's mistake on the track. The #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen pushing the #15 Ford Mustang driven by Brennan Poole, forcing him to retire.

Larson collected the spinning Ford as he tried to avoid the wreck, ultimately being relegated to last place, several laps down. Hamlin spoke about the complete ordeal on his ever-popular podcast on the Dirty Mo Media platform, Actions Detrimental.

The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver thinks Ross Chastain's repeat offenses are due to him not facing any negative consequences for his actions. He elaborated:

“The juice is worth the squeeze probably from his perspective because he’s never really got caught up in any of these incidents. It’s always been someone else’s day that’s gotten ruined, and no one has really done anything back."

"Competitors have to just say, ‘F*** it, when I get my chance, I’m gonna get back at him and then I’m just gonna say I made a mistake.’ That’s one way, right? Or NASCAR has to step in and say like with (Carson) Hocevar, ‘Alright, we’ve had enough of it. You do this every week.’”

Denny Hamlin was not the only driver to wonder about Chastain's luck as he never seemed to get the short end of the stick in any of his instigated incidents. Kyle Larson also spoke on the same topic in a post-race interview after the Wurth 400.

Denny Hamlin unhappy with his team's pitstop performance at Dover

Despite possessing decent speed in his #11 Toyota Camry TRD, Denny Hamlin was left wanting more last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

Managing to finish in a decent P5 finish at the 400-mile-long race last Monday, Hamlin spoke about how he has started to like the track over the past few visits. However, a good car setup and speed meant nothing if the team's pit crew's performance was sub-par, which was just the case for the Florida native.

Hamlin elaborated on his struggles on pit road and said:

"We make it impossible to win honestly. I wish I was making it up."

NASCAR goes live from the Kansas Speedway next Sunday (May 7) for the AdventHealth 400.

