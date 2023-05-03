Where did Chase Elliott finish in NASCAR’s Wurth 400?

Chase Elliott put three Hendrick cars within the top 11, but the fourth didn't do so well. On lap 81, Kyle Larson was struck by a spinning Brennan Poole, ruining his day and placing him 32nd overall.

When Chastain entered the back of Poole's car, which was already a lap behind, Poole was destroyed. Despite his post-race apology, Chastain's performance on the track is undoubtedly hurting his standing.

On Monday, William Byron finished fourth and led for the most laps in the race. Denny Hamlin completed the top five. Another Toyota driver, Tyler Reddick, finished seventh, followed by his JGR teammate Christopher Bell in sixth.

Fenway Roush Keselowski Racing had a strong day, with Keselowski and Chris Buescher placing eighth and ninth, and Josh Berry, who was covering in for the injured Alex Bowman for Hendrick Motorsports, earning another top-ten finish.

Chase Elliott and Hendricks Motorsports have some fond memories at Dover. Last year, Elliott moved ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the closing 53 laps of the 400-lap race, which was slowed down 12 times by yellow periods, including a red-flag weather delay on Sunday that delayed the restart until Monday.

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver won for the 14th time in his racing career, giving the team an organization-record fifth victory in 2022. In the first 11 races of the season, all four of the team's drivers have won races for the first time in NASCAR history.

Chase Elliott will drive the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy in Kansas

On Sunday, May 7, UniFirst will be at Kansas Speedway together with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series winners Hendrick Motorsports as Chase Elliott takes the wheel of the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The No. 9 UniFirst While the 2020 Cup Series champion and five-time NASCAR most popular driver Chase Elliott was recovering from a leg injury, Chevrolet made its 2023 NASCAR season debut in March with road racing standout Jordan Taylor behind the wheel.

When he returned to racing in mid-April, Elliott was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers. He received the honor after finishing in the top ten in his first race back from injury at Martinsville Speedway.

The multi-year agreement between UniFirst and Hendrick Motorsports, now in its seventh year, is in its third year as a sponsor of the No. 9 team in the 2023 NASCAR season.

Hendrick Motorsports and its sister organization, Hendrick Automotive Group, both receive work apparel and uniforms from UniFirst, which is still the team's official workwear provider.

