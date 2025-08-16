"The Most Disappointing Video Game Soundtrack": NASCAR 25's official soundtrack garners mixed response from fans

NASCAR 25 has released the video game's official soundtrack and so far, fan reactions have been mixed. The game marks the first NASCAR console game under iRacing, and is set to launch on October 14, 2025.On Friday, August 15, NASCAR 25's official X handle released a spotify playlist comprising of 28 songs that'll accompany the gameplay. Notably, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was directly involved in curating the soundtrack with the help of active Cup Series drivers.The X post's caption read :&quot;🎶Your official NASCAR 25 Soundtrack is here!🎧&quot;Fans who eagerly await the game took notice of the playlist, but their reaction has mostly been underwhelming.&quot;This Is The Most Disappointing Video Game Soundtrack, Only Two Good Songs And Their Both Country Songs 💀💀💀,&quot; commented an X user.Some were able to figure out Earnhardt influences as well, as one fan noted,&quot;I’m guessing @DaleJr had a little something to do with The Clincher by Chevelle. You learned that one from Madden 2005, just like me didn’t ya? What’s crazy is there are a lot of songs that get old after a while. The Clincher never gets old. Shoutout to those guys.&quot;Here are some more reactions from fans:&quot;I guess the budget ran out halfway through this thing,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;@DaleJr only one hip hop track? My hopes were higher 😭 but at least the System of a Down track is pressure,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Listening to it so far not bad,&quot; an X user penned.Another said,&quot;I kinda like it 🤷🏾‍♂️&quot;NASCAR 25 promises an all-encompassing video game that spans across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series. Users can also play the career-mode that starts in ARCA and progressively move up the ranks till they reach the Cup Series. They can also act as a team owner, hire staff and make upgrades to their cars.Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up on struggles to secure music rights for NASCAR 25Dale Earnhardt Jr. has replied to a fan comment on NASCAR 25's soundtrack having a lack of hip hop songs. He explained the behind-the-scenes delegation that made it difficult to acquire music rights in the genre.&quot;Clearing hip hop music was really tough. I had a Lil Wayne song I wanted on there as well as others,&quot; he said.&quot;To clear a song what has sampled music, you have to get the rights to not only the current artist and publisher but also the rights of the sample (artist and publisher) Getting in contact and a response with all those people is one challenge. Working with a budget also made that a real challenge,&quot; he added.Dale Earnhardt Jr. responds to fan critique of NASCAR 25 soundtrackEarnhardt ended with a hope to find 'better balance' for next year's edition of the game. Nonetheless, the latest installment is one of the most anticipated games in the franchise. The last NASCAR title to hit the shelves was NASCAR 21: Ignition, which released in 2021 on PS4 and Xbox One and Windows. The game was later remastered for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2023..