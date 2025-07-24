“This is gonna be amazing”: Fans react as NASCAR makes major announcement for upcoming game

NASCAR has announced the launch date for the upcoming NASCAR 25 game, and fans have shared their excitement. The virtual engines in the game will be set to run on October 14, 2025.A key point of difference for NASCAR 25 is that it's a full simulation of multiple racing series, including the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and, for the first time, the ARCA Menards Series.Players will have a more extensive list of more than 190 licensed drivers. In the career mode, players will have the full experience of taking on the entire journey, starting in the ARCA Menards Series and advancing up the ladder. Players will need to manage staff and upgrade their cars.The development team has prioritized realism, better sounds, and the live feel of race day, spotter audio and real weekend race structures to immerse players in the world of NASCAR. Real-life drivers and influencers who have experienced hands-on preview builds also noted that their game looks and feels better than what they experienced in 2022 builds, with improved physics, visuals, and engine sounds, and the inclusion of real-life racing people.The original tweet announcing the game’s launch date read:&quot;NASCAR 25 Launch Day Announcement The virtual engines fire on October 14th, 2025!&quot;Here are some of the fan reactions under the post:Dirty Mo Media wrote in the comments, &quot;Don't tell our boss, but we'll be calling in sick that day.&quot;Another fan said, &quot;This is gonna be amazing I'm already knowing.&quot;&quot;I am stupidly excited for this!&quot; penned a fan.Another wrote, &quot;Drop a trailer dude, show us game play…&quot;&quot;Graphics look great,&quot; commented another fan.NASCAR 25 is different from other racing sims in a few different ways that combine deep simulation with broad accessibility. One of the key features is the unified career mode that includes all four NASCAR series for the first time: Cup, Xfinity, Craftsman Truck, and the ARCA Menards Series.Noah Gragson shoots down fan’s claim of being paid for NASCAR game reviewNoah Gragson, a current NASCAR Cup Series driver for Front Row Motorsports, offered a highly positive review of the upcoming NASCAR 25 video game developed by iRacing and Monster Games.Gragson described the simulation as “a true racing game with good physics”, stating he hadn’t played a NASCAR game this good in over ten years, and expressing that the title could “revive NASCAR console gaming”. He tweeted:&quot;Just played the new @iRacing NASCAR video game. I gotta say, impressed is an understatement! It is a true racing game with good physics. Haven't played a nascar game this good for 10+ years. This game will revive nascar console gaming. I'm so hyped! Great work to everyone involved!!&quot;When asked by a fan how much he got paid to post this, he responded by writing:&quot;Nothing. I enjoy a good NASCAR game.&quot;Gragson's praise came after his hands-on experience with the game, which is set to launch later this year. The game will also incorporate Unreal Engine, which will aim to bring with it enhanced graphics and improved performance.