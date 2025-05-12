"The phone hasn't been ringing": Kyle Busch reveals if he's given up on Indy 500-Coke 600 double

Kyle Busch discussed the possibility to run the NASCAR-Indy Double but revealed that he does not have a heads up from any teams. He has never had the opportunity to run the Double Duty throughout his career.

As Kyle Larson prepares for his second consecutive Double Duty, running the Indianapolis 500 and then flying back to Charlotte Motor Speedway to run the Cup Series Coca-Cola 600, the other Kyle on the field, Busch, is yet to participate in the challenge. Recently speaking to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Busch revealed that he hasn't closed up the gates on the challenge, but there have been no opportunities or contact with any team.

He also mentioned that while Larson has been taking the seat for the past two years, he isn't sure if there will be an opportunity next year.

"I wouldn't say I've given up on, but my phone hasn't been ringing," Busch said. "So yeah, I think Larson got the seat I was supposed to get for the last two years now. So whether that seat's open for next year, I'm not sure. Haven't really ventured into that, but those conversations pretty much take place, you know, July, August of each year and they try to get done before December."

Larson had a failed attempt at the Double in the 2024 season as bad weather conditions hampered both races. However, NASCAR gave him a waiver and allowed him to keep his playoff seat despite missing the Cup Series race at Charlotte.

Kyle Busch looks back at disappointing weekend at Kansas

Kyle Busch's winless streak continued in the 12th round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. He hasn't won a Cup Series race since the 15th round of the 2023 season. Last year, his 19-season winning streak ended after a subpar performance in the Richard Childress Racing car.

He has since been attempting to win, however, the car doesn't seem to be powerful enough despite a few close calls. This weekend at Kansas was another disappointment as he hit the wall during the qualifying session.

“It was a tough weekend for our No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet team. I was happy with our Chevy in practice because we had really good long run speed, but then I got into the fence on my qualifying lap. Fortunately, it didn’t hurt our car, but it put us at the back of the field to start the race," Kyle Busch told the media after the race.

"We made some good progress during the race, and crew chief Randall Burnett made solid adjustments to help with handling. We were in a good spot for a decent finish when I got spun out. There wasn’t much we could do after going a lap down. It’s not the finish we deserved today,” he added.

Kyle Busch finished the race in 21st place. His chances to win a race this season seem to be slim despite four top-10 finishes.

