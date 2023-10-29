"The seas just parted": Justin Allgaier capitalizes on dueling RCR teammates to punch his Championship 4 ticket

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier's appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 elimination race saw the #7 Chevrolet Camaro driver go through a host of emotions.

With chaos ensuing on the final laps at the 0.5-mile-long short track, Allgaier was behind the battling teammate-duo of Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed. He, however, crossed the start-finish line inches ahead of the latter.

Allgaier claimed victory over Sheldon Creed by 0.032 seconds. He was in a spot to capitalize on the last-race tussle between the Richard Childress Racing drivers. With Creed bumping Hill out of the way and unable to keep the momentum up in turns 3 and 4, Allgaier squeezed by the #2 Chevy to visit victory lane.

Justin Allgaier joined fellow teammate Sam Mayer in the Championship 4 round at Phoenix next Sunday. He elaborated on what was a quintessential NASCAR race and told autoweek.com:

"I can’t even describe tonight, I locked my elbows coming off turn four. I said we’re either going to win this thing or I’m probably going to end up upside down. Tonight, honestly, it was really odd. The seas just parted, and it worked out."

Justin Allgaier's victory on Saturday was his first at Martinsville Speedway. It also marked his fourth victory of the 2024 season, along with his 23rd overall in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

Justin Allgaier on how his crew chief and spotter gave him constant encouragement during the race

On the cusp of advancing into the final round to challenge for the championship, Justin Allgaier's finish could mean the difference between advancing and elimination. The JR Motorsports driver managed to nullify any such doubts as he crossed the checkered flag in P1 as the race came to an end.

The Dead On Tools 200 saw Allgaier lose confidence as the 37-year-old admitted after the race. With his team managing to lift his spirits up, he elaborated after his championship 4 qualification to motorsportstribune.com:

"Both of those guys kept telling me, ‘It’s not over.’” Coming to the start/finish line, I don’t think I saw a single person sitting down. I was just hanging on. This car has been lights-out fast all year. We’ve got a shot at going for a championship at Phoenix. This is an emotional one.”

Both of these guys turned out to be Allgaier's crew chief as spotter during the race.