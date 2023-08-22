“The struggles have been to stop the bleeding pieces”- Kyle Busch reflects on a tough month ahead of final race in Daytona

Kyle Busch's debut year at Richard Childress Racing has seen the Las Vegas, Nevada native take to victory lane on three different occasions this season. He has had a successful welcome to a new environment in the form of a team and manufacturer change from Toyota to Chevrolet. Busch's season has gone as well as anyone would've hoped from the NASCAR veteran.

As the Cup Series inches closer to the postseason playoffs, Kyle Busch and the #8 crew at RCR have had a few tough weekends. They had a late-season slump the past four weeks as drivers prepare for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Kyle Busch, though, believes there is not a specific area where the team has struggled.

Elaborating on his and the team's performance over the past month, Busch spoke about how he and the team have had flashes of positivity. He said:

"It's just a matter of putting it all together and having it just run smooth and that's not due to anybody's fault, It's all a lot of circumstances. Loudon, we struggled, we completely missed the boat on that one, but then we had a full-fledged effort and work to figure out Richmond and we had a solid race. We ran third."

He added:

"To me, the struggles have kind of been to stop the bleeding pieces, just stuff out of our control that keeps happening." - via Bob Pockrass

Kyle Busch's recent performance at Watkins Glen International saw him finish in the top-15 as well, rounding off a decent day for the team.

Kyle Busch to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway it set to take place on Friday. The event will see the Richard Childress Racing driver take part in the nationwide series race for the second time in two weeks.

The second-tier series in stock car racing will also be seeing notable entries such as Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs and former driver Jeb Burton compete out on track.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will round out the 2023 Cup Series regular season.

Kyle Busch seems to be in the mood for all the wheel time he can get ahead of the playoffs. The 400-mile-long race at the tri-oval goes live this Sunday at 7:00 pm ET broadcast on the USA Network.