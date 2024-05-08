In a 2023 interview with Connor Beaton on ManTalks, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was asked about what she looks for in a man. She responded by naming five key traits, including honesty and intelligence.

Widely regarded as a trailblazer for women in racing, Patrick is one of the most successful women in American open-wheel racing. She won Rookie of the Year in IndyCar and the Indy 500 in 2005. She was also the second woman to ever grab a pole position in a NASCAR Nationwide Series race in 2012, which she followed up by securing pole position at the 2013 Daytona 500.

Along with that, she was also part of a couple of high-profile relationships, having dated Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick began her response to Beaton's question by naming the "most important things" and traits she wants in her partner.

"I do have ... There are five important traits ... These are not in order, these are just the five things: adventure, smart, - intellectual, open-minded, that whole thing - honest, funny, and passionate. There's a lot else but those are the main most important things to me that I know I need, and I've learned that through relationships," Danica Patrick said.

She claimed that those are some of the things she has "always gravitated towards."

Danica Patrick explains why one's partner needs to be honest and true

While Danica Patrick put forward a list of traits she would look for in a person, she also mentioned things that supersedes any list of traits or criteria one might have.

Speaking further on the same subject, she put forward the opinion that these days, everyone is getting really good at "sensing the truth." Due to that, Patrick believes her potential partner doesn't have to be a certain type or fit a certain bill.

She claimed that the person needs to be honest and true, and that the more that person can be themselves, the better. Patrick added that he didn't have to agree with her all the time, and believes disagreeing with your partner is at times "the most endearing thing."

"There's value in not agreeing in everything because it shows that you're in your truth, you're living your truth, you're honest and your words match your emotions because that's something that I sense deeply within people, is whether or not what they're projecting and what's coming out of their mouths and how they're acting is in resonance with their truth. Does it feel clean? Or does this feel confusing?," she added.

Danica Patrick concluded by stating that the less confusing the person is, the more amazing they are.