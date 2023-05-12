“There was literally no reason for this!”: NASCAR fans join Jordan Taylor in grieving another great race track losing its character

Jordan Taylor was one of the many drivers from the wide spectrum of motorsports to try their hand at NASCAR this year. Making his debut in NASCAR with names such as Kimi Raikkonen as well as Jenson Button to keep him company, the IMSA SportsCar ace was equal parts surprised and impressed with the sport.

Seen driving a heavy stock car for the first time around the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Taylor was trying to adapt to a completely different style of car as well as racing during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old ultimately managed to finish in P24 from behind the wheel of Chase Elliott's #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The Florida native recently took to Twitter to express his emotions on the recent changes at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Jordan Taylor @jordan10taylor Yet another great race track has lost its character. Sad… Yet another great race track has lost its character. Sad… https://t.co/CpR1xiugYM

The track in Monterey, California, is regarded as one of the best racetracks in the world. It has hosted MotoGP and the NTT IndyCar Series races in its 2.2-mile-long course.

With recent changes coming in the form of paved run-offs on some of the most hardcore corners of the road course, many fans as well as drivers appeared to agree with Taylor.

Here are some of the reactions:

"There was literally no reason for this!"

"California is gonna California. What a shame."

"Oh god they F1’d it"

"Go scoop the dirt back on it."

"Wth! So now no penalty for overdriving."

"Tracks with natural track limits (that being grass, gravel, etc) are the best. Why would they mess up a good thing"

Jordan Taylor takes a dig at NASCAR Cup Series drivers' tussle at Kansas Speedway

IMSA Sport Car championship driver and part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, Jordan Taylor is known for his talent behind the wheel as well as the content he posts on social media. Often seen taking a hilarious take on events and day-to-day activities, Ross Chastain became Taylor's latest victim.

The Florida native took a shot at the Cup Series driver for Trackhouse Racing when he saw the latter involved in a fight and wrote on Twitter:

"When you buy a seedless watermelon and it comes with seeds."

The dig was aimed at Chastain, who is a ninth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida.

