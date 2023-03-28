"There’s a bit of mess and luck involved” - Kimi Raikkonen continues to impress in a NASCAR car after an impressive drive at COTA

Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 Formula 1 World Champion from Finland, believes that his outing at Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas could have been better if he had some luck on his side at the end of the race.

Raikkonen started the race in 22nd and ran most of the race in midfield. However, after a late caution brought the field back together, the former F1 driver found himself in a good position to take advantage and gain track position. He pitted just before the yellow flag and jumped up into fourth place with only 10 laps remaining in the race.

However, what followed afterward could only be described as chaos, which ended his hopes of finishing higher in the race.

The 43-year-old ended his second NASCAR race with a disappointing P29 finish at COTA. He didn’t get the finish he was hoping for but once again impressed many of his fans and NASCAR experts at the event.

During the post-race interview, Kimi Raikkonen spoke about his outing and said:

"I think it wasn’t too bad. We got unlucky with the incidents that happened. It was one of those things, unfortunately. Then there were no tires left. They kept coming, getting more restarts and more restarts, so I think after the spin I had, the tires were just done.”

He continued:

“It’s a shame because when we were there, but then we restart, and just wrong place, wrong time. It was a case of trying to stay out of the issues in the first corners and every time. It looked like you’d be very good, then three corners later, somebody’s going the wrong direction. There’s a bit of mess and luck involved.”

“I mean, nobody knows” - Kimi Raikkonen on his NASCAR future

When asked about what lies ahead after COTA during the post-race interview, Kimi Raikkonen did not give much thought to what is next for him in the series. However, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks has previously said that the PROJECT 91 entry is always open for him.

Speaking about his NASCAR future start after an impressive COTA performance, Raikkonen said:

“I don’t know. I mean, nobody knows. It’s such a shame how it went in the end, but I think we did the right thing. We were there. But then on the restart, it’s how it was. We’ll see what the future brings. Right now, I have no clue.”

NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads to Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Owners 400.

