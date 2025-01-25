“There's just nobody bigger or more influential”: Justin Marks hails Red Bull after new deals for Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch

Justin Marks recently discussed Red Bull's sponsorship of his team Trackhouse Racing's drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He hailed it as a historic return for Red Bull to NASCAR.

Red Bull has officially returned to NASCAR as the primary partner for Trackhouse Racing for the upcoming 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. This partnership is the first involvement of Red Bull in NASCAR since 2011 when they left to focus on other sports after a six-year stint, winning two races in 324 starts.

Red Bull will serve as the primary sponsor for Shane van Gisbergen’s #88 Chevrolet for at least five races: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Iowa Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, and Kansas Speedway. Connor Zilisch will be driving the #87 Chevrolet. The owners of RB Leipzig will sponsor his Cup Series debut at the Circuit of the Americas.

Justin Marks highlighted how big this sponsorship is in the world of motorsports.

"This is bigger than Trackhouse, this is bigger than, you know, Red Bull alone, I mean, this is just a big moment for the sport of NASCAR, I mean, you know, it's influential and it's a big moment for all of us, for the fans, for the teams, the media partners, for everybody that, you know, Red Bull has made the commitment to dive back in, because I think everybody knows, you know, they don't do anything small..." he said.

"There's just nobody bigger or more influential than Red Bull, and, you know, they recognize where there's opportunities in all forms of motorsports to tell a really unique story and, you know, find partnerships that, you know, reflect their passion for motorsports, their creativity, their willingness to take risk, and, you know, all of us at TrackHouse are, you know, really thrilled and honored that they saw, you know, those attributes in the partnership with us," he further added.

Trackhouse Racing expressed their honor at welcoming Red Bull to their roster of sponsors, which already includes the fast-food chain Wendy's and SafetyCulture.

Red Bull shakes up NASCAR Cup Series by backing Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch in 2025

Red Bull is making a bold statement in the NASCAR Cup Series by supporting drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch for the 2025 season. This partnership highlights Red Bull's growing commitment to NASCAR as it looks to capitalize on the skills of these two racers.

SVG, a proven champion across multiple racing categories, offers extensive experience, while Zilisch embodies the promising future of motorsports talent.

Here's what Shane van Gisbergen said regarding the development (via Jayski):

"I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home, I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor and Trackhouse Racing."

This partnership is anticipated to disrupt the NASCAR Cup Series landscape, with Red Bull's backing equipping both drivers with the tools and opportunities to thrive.

