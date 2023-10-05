“There’s so much more to it”: Kevin Harvick on the trials of winning in his final NASCAR Cup series season

Kevin Harvick, who is in his final NASCAR Cup Series season, has revealed his plan for the remaining races left in the 2023 season. However, his farewell season has been topsy-and-turvy where he struggled to earn a single win and as a result failed to advance into the Round of 12.

With five races left in the 2023 season as well as in Harvick’ career, he wants to end his illustrative career with a win. Speaking with Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Harvick explained his goals on chasing a win in the remainder of the season.

Expand Tweet

“There’s way more to it than just winning and losing. It’s the most interesting thing I’ve ever been a part of because there’s so much more to it. And it would take me hours to sit here and explain it to everybody,” Harvick said as reported by Fox Sports.

He continued:

“Everything that comes with the whole picture this year is much more complex than a win or a loss — in how you represent yourself and the things that you say, and the things that you do, and all that goes with it.”

Despite having a disappointing season, Kevin Harvick has earned six top-5 and 13 top-10 finishes so far and due to this he managed to qualify for the 2023 playoff season but lack of win in the Round of 16 knocked him out of playoffs.

Stewart-Haas Racing release statement on Kevin Harvick’s disqualification at Talladega Superspeedway

Stewart-Haas Racing has announced that they would not appeal their #4 Ford team disqualification from last week’s Talladega playoff race.

Kevin Harvick fought hard and finished P2 but the results were changed to 38th after NASCAR found unsecured windshield fasteners in his car.

In a statement on NASCAR’s disqualifying decision, Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli said:

“At the completion of the race, not all of our windshield fasteners were secure, as we had bolts that hold the windshield in place back out over the course of the 500 miles. We are in the process of diagnosing why this happened and how to prevent it moving forward.”

“We are disappointed in NASCAR’s decision to disqualify our racecar and the hard-earned finish by our driver and team, but we will not appeal. Our complete focus is on the remaining races on this year’s schedule.”

Expand Tweet

Catch Kevin Harvick in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, October 8.