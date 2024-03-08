"There's nothing special about me" - Rajah Caruth elaborates on his mantra of 'just caring' about racing in NASCAR

NASCAR Truck Series regular and the latest winner in the junior nationwide series of the sport, Rajah Caruth is one driver who has had the spotlight on him ever since last weekend.

Managing to prove his worth behind the wheel of a racecar, the young 21-year-old tasted his first victory in major-league stock car racing during last weekend's Victoria's Voice Foundation 200.

The Spire Motorsports driver appeared on the popular NASCAR podcast Door Bumper Clear following his victory celebration in Las Vegas and talked about how he has gone around building a NASCAR career.

Rajah Caruth said:

"You just got to do the work. Do the little things, show up early, be there late, and then just pay attention. Look at the other guys and girls that have made it to where you want to go because I don't think it applies just to racing and just care. Anybody can do this stuff, like, there's nothing special about me. I just got very fortunate with timing."

Reflecting on his early success in the sport with a level head, Caruth seems destined for further glory in NASCAR.

Denny Hamlin encourages Rajah Caruth after NASCAR Truck Series driver's maiden victory

NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner Denny Hamlin congratulated Rajah Caruth on his podcast, Actions Detrimental, and appreciated the newest winner in the NASCAR Truck Series.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver elaborated on how the 21-year-old driver went about his victory in Las Vegas and said:

"Absolutely great accomplishment. It's not like he's been in the sport a really long time either and he won it outright. It wasn't some kind of trick, strategy or anything like that."

Hamlin further touched on how the Spire Motorsports driver could further enhance his racing resume and said:

"He showed speed the entire race. It seems like this could be a big momentum boost for Rajah and could propel him to who knows where."

While Denny Hamlin will be seen racing at Phoenix Raceway this weekend, Rajah Caruth and the Truck Series will return to the track on March 16, 2024, at Bristol Motor Speedway.