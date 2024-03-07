“I thought I was gonna cry like a baby” - Rajah Caruth on taking the white flag at Las Vegas Truck race

21-year-old Rajah Caruth made history at the Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week, where he was only the third Black driver alongside NASCAR legends Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace who managed to win a race in the NASCAR national series.

Sharing his emotional experience after the race, Caruth, during an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio described the feeling of detachment he had from reality. He said:

“I thought I was gonna cry like a baby. And I took the white flag and I’m like, ‘Is this like real?’ Get onto the frontstretch, it just didn’t sink in.”

He added:

"I’m a pretty docile, lowkey kinda dude anyway, so I don’t know why, it just didn’t feel real."

Expand Tweet

Rajah Caruth’s victory is set against a background of personal problems and professional doubts, with a doubt that persisted until late in the season.

"It’s definitely feeling like business as usual because I feel like not having the ride situation sorted out till late in the season, or late in the offseason. But I definitely feel like I’ve been written off with how things went last year," said Caruth.

Yet, Rajah Caruth remains firm in his confidence in his ability, optimistically saying:

"So it feels good to get going and hopefully we can put together some more and make a good playoff run."

Denny Hamlin praises Rajah Caruth's potential after NASCAR Truck Series win in Las Vegas

Following the first victory on the NASCAR national series of Rajah Caruth at the Truck Series Race in Las Vegas Speedway, Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts on the Spire Motorsports driver.

In a recent Dirty Mo Media podcast, Hamlin pointed out the qualities and strengths of Caruth. He said:

"Absolutely great accomplishment for sure. It's not like he's been in the sport a really long time either and he won it outright. He did it and it wasn't some kind of trick, you know, strategy or anything like that."

Expand Tweet

Hamlin also highlighted the importance of Rajah Caruth’s win, considering his consistent speed and performance throughout the race, saying:

"He showed speed the entire race. He was upfront, I saw all that. So congratulations to him and his team."

Commending Caruth’s success, Hamlin pointed out that he has the potential for better achievements.

"This could be a big momentum boost for Rajah and could propel him to who knows where, right ? I think if he can continue on this trajectory, you know, winning a handfull of races, he could be the next level soon," said Hamlin.