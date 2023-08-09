“They didn't f***ing check it, f***ing bulls**t man” - Tyler Reddick blasted pit crew after poor stop cost him shot at winning NASCAR’s Michigan race

Sunday's rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway saw Tyler Reddick and his crew at 23XI Racing suffer issues on the pit road once again.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 at the two-mile-long venue saw the #45 Toyota Camry TRD driver suffer from a loose wheel when the event was restarted at noon on Monday.

After making his way into the pit lane during the 200-lap-long event, Reddick was seen spiraling out of control as he came on the racetrack with a loose right-rear wheel. What was a routine stop for four tires and fuel became another trip to his crew for tightening the right rear wheel.

Tyler Reddick managed to overtake the #17 Ford Mustang driven by pit road initially. However, the former Richard Childress Racing driver went on to lose many more spots than he gained after his troubles with his pit crew.

In an understandably frustrated reaction, Reddick's crew chief said on the radio to his team:

"Are we good? Finish the fu***ng pitstop."

Reddick added to the outburst, saying:

"Mo*********rs looked at it and then hesitated. They didn't fu***ng check it. Fu***ng bulls**t. Unacceptable."

Reddick was eventually relegated to a measly P30 finish after persistent issues on pit road caused him to drop out of contention in Michigan.

Denny Hamlin reacts to Tyler Reddick's persistent issues on pit road

Co-owner of 23XI Racing Denny Hamlin sympathized with Tyler Reddick's frustrations after Monday's FireKeepers Casino 400. With Reddic being taken out of contention for a win on multiple occasions this season, Hamlin provided his thoughts were on the situation.

He said on a recent episode of his popular podcast "Actions Detrimental":

"Tyler Reddick has absolutely 100% the right to be as angry and frustrated as he is. We have let him down more times than we have brought him up, and we've got to do a better job of that."

Reddick will get opportunities to make up for his losses on pit road in the upcoming races. There are two upcoming road course races and a visit to Daytona International Speedway before the regular season comes to an end. The 27-year-old is notably known to excel in road racing.

Watch him race during this weekend's Verizon 200 at The Brickyard at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 13.