"They have invested in this sport for decades" - Denny Hamlin on Rick Hendrick and Joe Gibbs' contribution to NASCAR amidst ongoing charter tussle

Denny Hamlin is one driver who is no stranger to NASCAR's ongoing charter woes as the sport aims to negotiate with teams who believe they deserve a bigger stake in what is essentially a product produced by them. Current Cup Series driver and 23XI Racing's co-owner, Hamlin currently sits in the privileged position of looking at the prolonged issue from two different perspectives.

Elaborating on how giants of the sport such as Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin's current team, as well as Hendrick Motorsports bring an invaluable amount of extensive investment as well as public eyes onto NASCAR, Hamlin spoke on the issue on former driver-turned-fellow team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast.

Hamlin said:

"I think the four main key pillar issues that we've tried to address with NASCAR are in that article, one being the permanency of charters. There's really a wide range of reasons why that is important, especially for the teams that have purchased charters to have the ability to be taken away at any moment is not ideal."

Denny Hamlin referred to an article by The Athletic's Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi while putting his argument forward and further added:

"Rick Hendrick and Joe Gibbs have invested in this sport for decades and deserve to give their kids that permanent charter and be something that is able to be passed down."

Expand Tweet

It is yet to be seen how well NASCAR and the team owners can negotiate toward what each party thinks is the correct way to go forward with the charter system.

Denny Hamlin's 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan's entourage speaks on state of NASCAR charter negotiations

Co-owner of 23XI Racing along with Denny Hamlin, basketball legend Michael Jordan's longtime financial and business manager Curtis Polk also recently spoke on how NASCAR's charter negotiation difficulties have led to a precedent being set amongst team owners.

Expand Tweet

Elaborating on the inherent feelings in the garage area, Polk told The Athletic:

"We’re basically tenants in an apartment building. We have these charters and they give us certain rights, and we have responsibilities because of the rights they give us. But at a date certain, which right now is December 31, 2024, we have no further rights to renew, and (the charters) could be taken away from us.”

It remains to be seen how the negotiations ultimately end as the governing body and the team owners reach a common ground agreeable to both parties. Meanwhile, drivers will be seen racing this Sunday as the sport heads to Kansas Speedway for the 2024 AdventHealth 400.